The importance of protein for the human body cannot be understated; we rely on this macronutrient for energy, for metabolic support, and to help keep us full between meals. While protein has become a bit of a marketing buzzword in the 2020s, its popularity doesn't make it any less significant for everyday diets. For many people, that means starting their day with an egg, considered the gold standard of protein. However, there is a nuttier alternative to eggs that contains even more of the vital macronutrient: peanuts.

While an egg contains over 6 grams of protein, peanuts — which are actually not technically nuts, but are instead legumes (think peas and beans), which form and grow underground — contain 7 grams of protein per 1-ounce serving (which equates to about a fourth of a cup). What's more, peanuts are a lot easier to keep on hand, thanks to the fact that they don't require refrigeration, and they're shelf-stable (if stored in an airtight container). They actually contain 2 grams of fiber per serving, too, which, along with their protein, can help keep you feeling fuller longer. Plus, they're super versatile as add-ons; they taste great on ice cream, as a topping on a homemade grilled shrimp pad thai recipe, or in a sesame-peanut tempeh bowl.