The Clever Way To Add Nuts To Your Salads

Though the foundation of any green salad is the bed of produce, the star tends to be the toppings and dressing that give it texture and flavor. Whatever type of salad you're creating, if nuts are an adornment you like, there's an unexpectedly clever way to add them: mix them right into your dressing.

Nuts add crunch, an extra dimension of flavor, and a protein punch to any salad, but simply tossing whole ones into the dish is problematic. Not only do you get a disproportionate amount per bite, but the large chunks are difficult to spear with a fork. Plus, they frequently sink to the bottom of your dish, resulting in a bunch of stray bits sitting all alone in the soupy remnants of your dressing. That's why the best way to evenly distribute these toppings is chopping them finely and integrating them right into your dressing.

This technique ensures you get some nuttiness with each mouthful, and it also allows the nuts to absorb extra flavor from the condiments for an even tastier bite. But beware of mixing the nuts in too soon, or they may absorb too much liquid and lose their crunch. It's best to pour them into your dressing a few minutes before serving the salad, though you can also toast the nuts first to help them retain crispness. (And learning how to toast softer nuts like pecans is an especially good move.)