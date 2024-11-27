The Clever Way To Add Nuts To Your Salads
Though the foundation of any green salad is the bed of produce, the star tends to be the toppings and dressing that give it texture and flavor. Whatever type of salad you're creating, if nuts are an adornment you like, there's an unexpectedly clever way to add them: mix them right into your dressing.
Nuts add crunch, an extra dimension of flavor, and a protein punch to any salad, but simply tossing whole ones into the dish is problematic. Not only do you get a disproportionate amount per bite, but the large chunks are difficult to spear with a fork. Plus, they frequently sink to the bottom of your dish, resulting in a bunch of stray bits sitting all alone in the soupy remnants of your dressing. That's why the best way to evenly distribute these toppings is chopping them finely and integrating them right into your dressing.
This technique ensures you get some nuttiness with each mouthful, and it also allows the nuts to absorb extra flavor from the condiments for an even tastier bite. But beware of mixing the nuts in too soon, or they may absorb too much liquid and lose their crunch. It's best to pour them into your dressing a few minutes before serving the salad, though you can also toast the nuts first to help them retain crispness. (And learning how to toast softer nuts like pecans is an especially good move.)
This trick works well with any nuts and any salad
This salad tip can be used with virtually any nut or dressing to level up your lunch. From walnuts and almonds to pistachios and pine nuts, you can experiment with flavor pairings to see what tickles your palate. Peanuts, the nuts with the most protein per serving, are especially nice with Asian-inspired ingredients, like a soy dressing, chopped Napa cabbage, and green onions.
Meanwhile, walnuts pair well with raspberry vinaigrette and other fruity blends. Try adding dried cranberries to reinforce the tart and sweet notes. And pistachios are excellent with goat cheese and dried apricots as accompanying toppings. If you're having trouble with your dressing or prefer a simpler taste, celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli has a trusted ratio for perfect salad dressing every time, which will pair well with any kind of nut.
Make sure to pay attention to whether the nuts you're using are pre-salted, which will of course add saltiness to your greens. For the easiest addition that won't throw off the taste of your salad, unsalted is best. Raw versus roasted nuts will also affect the flavor, so make sure what you're using fits the dish. Candied nuts will add extra sweetness, which is fine if they play well with the flavor profile you're aiming for. Just make sure you don't unwittingly use a candied product and get some unwanted sugar as a surprise.