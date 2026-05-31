9 Of The Worst Corn Product Recalls To Ever Hit The US

Despite the best efforts of farmers, manufacturers, and distribution companies, food recalls are bound to happen. Whether due to improper labeling, foreign objects making their way into products, or potentially harmful bacteria there's too much room for error for nothing to ever go wrong. Considering corn is a staple food used to make countless products in the United States, the ingredient is far from exempt from these types of blunders. In fact, corn — and many common products that contain it — has been subject to an array of significant recalls.

These corn product recalls were all "Class I," defined by the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA's FSIS) as a situation with "a reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." It's the agency's highest recall classification, so the cases found below are not deemed the worst because of the quantity of food recalled, but the level of risk associated with them. Either way, though, the recalls below sent shock waves through the market and undoubtedly cost companies a pretty penny. When an ingredient like corn is compromised, everything from simple salads to hearty freezer staples can wind up affected.