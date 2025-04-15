13 Massive Hot Dog Recalls That Swept The US

It's true you can't make an omelette without breaking some eggs. So it was that hot dogs couldn't make it to backyards and ballparks without the occasional safety recall. When it comes to the highly processed product, debates over topping them with mustard, ketchup, or some of the more unique regional favorites couldn't come to pass without first ensuring food safety wasn't treated as a joke. That meant even the smallest misstep could amount to a major upset for manufacturers in the United States.

Thanks to keen-eyed inspectors with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), attentiveness of contractors, and employees of hot dog producers — along with the occasional customer complaint — many issues have been addressed before serious problems could arise. However, when the risks have involved potential allergens, foreign contaminants like metal or bone fragments, or dangerous bacteria such as listeria, discarded dogs weren't the only costs accrued. In fact, among some of the nation's largest hot dog recalls you'll read about here, one was brought on by deadly consequences. Here's 13 hot dog recalls that hit the U.S. pretty hard.