4 Tips For Making Perfect Tamales Every Time

Tamales are perfect anytime, day or night. Served savory or sweet, in Mexico they're sold as street food for breakfast, can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner, and can even make a tasty dessert. In Mexican culture, they're an expected meal at celebrations and weddings, and it's common to eat tamales on Día de los Muertos. They are also essential around Christmas time, when families host tamaladas — parties dedicated to making tamales en masse. In the United States, they're considered one of the first dishes that defined Tex-Mex cuisine.

While you can buy tamales by the dozen for your next shindig, it can also be a lot of fun to make them yourself. For those who have never done it before, Food Republic turned to chef Jorge Guzmán — a James Beard Award Finalist, and the chef and owner of Petite León and Chilango in Minneapolis — for some advice and common mistakes to watch out for. Follow his four expert tips to ensure your tamales turn out delicioso every time.