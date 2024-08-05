The Murky Origins Of The Corn Dog

Corn dogs are popular fare at carnivals and festivals, where the fried sausage or hot dog is commonplace. Yet, trying to figure out where they originated gets tricky. A patent for the food invention was issued in 1929 to Stanley S. Jenkins of Buffalo, New York, considered the inventor of the treat. Though, the first documented appearances of corn dogs didn't come about until the 1940s.

Pronto Pup Co., a go-to concession supplier out of Portland, Oregon, seems to have made the first skewered, deep-fried, and battered hot dogs. Founders George and Vera Boyington got the idea after some buns were ruined during a rainy 1939 Labor Day event. They sold the first "Pronto Pups" from their fountain shop in 1941.

Neil and Carl Fletcher of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs also got the idea from a local who baked cornmeal-covered hot dogs. But, to save time, the Fletchers upgraded the idea, putting the meat on a stick and dunking it in the deep fryer. They started selling Corny Dogs at the State Fair of Texas in 1942; today, their food trucks are still present at festivals.

Meanwhile, the Cozy Dog Drive-In along Route 66 in Springfield, Illinois claims to have the "original hot dog on a stick" — it happened after co-founder Ed Waldmire tried a baked corn dog sandwich in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and told friend Don Strand about it in fall 1941; Strand's baker father soon helped create a batter, but official Cozy Dogs weren't perfected and launched until 1946.