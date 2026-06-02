12 Summer Ingredients You Should Serve With Grilled Chicken

There are few dishes that so perfectly encapsulate summer than grilled chicken. Whether you've got citrus-marinated breasts or sticky sweet drumsticks, they deserve a top-quality side dish, which means cooking with what's in-season.

Warmer temperatures give you a huge variety to work with, so take this as an opportunity to expand your horizons and work with new ingredients or repurpose old ones into new recipes. But the key to making them work with your entree is finding ways to pair them with the smoky savoriness from the grill. Some options are creamy and heavy, cooling down the intensity of charred spices from dishes like blackened breasts. Others are zesty and bright, perfect as both toppings and sides.

Don't neglect serving temperature either. While you'll probably never want your grilled chicken to get cold, something as simple as a chilled salad can make an outdoor dining experience far more pleasurable. Plus, a make-ahead side dish is convenient when you have to man the grill, but you can also opt for an ingredient that cooks well right alongside your chicken, so you don't have to shuffle back and forth. Particularly large or starchy ingredients are also great candidates for using up leftover chicken marinades, creating something effortlessly flavorful. Just be sure to only use your excess and not anything that touched raw meat.