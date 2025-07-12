8 Popular Root Vegetables & When They're In Season

Root vegetables grow year-round and offer some of the hardiest and tastiest produce around. What's more, they're a lot more diversified than people think. There's more to carrots than meets the eye, and beetroots can come in a variety of shapes and colors, not only the jewel tones we tend to see. Root veggies require pretty minimal upkeep between planting and harvesting, and many of them grow over the winter for sweeter produce since all that frost forces the plant to convert its starches into sugars to protect itself from the cold.

Some root vegetables can be harvested early, which will result in smaller produce, but these are slightly sweeter than their fully matured form, allowing gardeners to make the most of their harvest season and get the widest variety from one plant. While many roots can be grown from seeds, it's important to note that some are best taken from parts of an existing plant and planted that way. Pay attention to your vegetables' ideal growing requirements, and reap the tasty rewards all year long.