The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Eggs

One of the biggest perks of having a Costco membership is exclusive access to its iconic Kirkland Signature range. These products encompass a significant portion of the bulk-buy chain's total sales and are manufactured by a huge range of suppliers, including some very famous names. The catch, however, is that Costco rarely reveals the famous brands behind its products. This has led dedicated fans to try matching products to manufacturers by cross-referencing packaging and ingredient lists. But the most reliable way to uncover the identity of a Kirkland manufacturer is through recalls. In one case, a serious recall identified Handsome Brook Farms as the supplier of Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Eggs.

Back in 2024, Handsome Brook Farms voluntarily recalled nearly 11,000 retail organic eggs contaminated with salmonella, making it one of the largest food recalls in Costco history. The contaminated eggs had been distributed to 25 warehouses across five Southern states. While salmonella is most commonly linked to the improper handling of raw poultry, the bacteria can also be transferred directly from infected chickens to their eggs. The recall drew significant attention because salmonella infections can lead to severe — and, in some cases, even fatal — food poisoning, particularly among young children, older adults, and pregnant people.

Several major egg recalls linked to salmonella contamination have sickened consumers and raised widespread concern about food safety. Fortunately, in this case, no illnesses, hospitalizations, or deaths were reported, and Costco acted quickly to remove all affected eggs from store shelves before they could cause harm.