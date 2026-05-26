What Was It Like To Grocery Shop In The '80s?

When you think about the 1980s, you might think of Netflix's "Stranger Things" or of painfully bright neon colors. Either way, the first thought to come to mind was likely not about that decade's grocery stores. But maybe it should be. The '80s were a time of change for retailers around the country, and the way people shopped for ingredients for dishes we've since lost to time was vastly different. As grocery shopping goes more high-tech with dynamic pricing, self-checkouts, and app-based loyalty programs, it can be easy to long for the nostalgia of a less digital time.

Anyone who shopped in a grocery store in the 1980s remembers when one of the only digital things in the shop was a clock, and that you might be asked for a preference of paper or plastic bags at checkout. But what other curiosities would you have noticed amongst the aisles? Here's what it was like to grocery shop in the 1980s.