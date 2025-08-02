The 1980s Kitchen Design Trend That's Coming Back Around

Geometric tiles — bold, angular and unapologetically graphic — were everywhere in the '80s. A kitchen almost felt incomplete without novelty orange tiles, sometimes mixed with floral-printed ones. But if you're worried that leaning into these past trends will make your space feel dated, that doesn't have to be the case.

"Design trends are cyclical," Kim Dreiling, co-owner and designer of Kitchen Creations, Ltd., told Food Republic. "Modern interiors are increasingly moving away from restrained neutrality in favor of bold color palettes and expressive patterns, so the graphic accents typical of the 1980s once again feel relevant."

Dreiling is right. This isn't the only blast from the past making its way back into kitchens. Vintage-inspired kitchen colors, bold wallpaper, and old-school lighting reminiscent of decades past are now in high demand. The trick in this new wave of kitchen design is capturing the nostalgia while making it suit today's needs and tastes.