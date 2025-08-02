The 1980s Kitchen Design Trend That's Coming Back Around
Geometric tiles — bold, angular and unapologetically graphic — were everywhere in the '80s. A kitchen almost felt incomplete without novelty orange tiles, sometimes mixed with floral-printed ones. But if you're worried that leaning into these past trends will make your space feel dated, that doesn't have to be the case.
"Design trends are cyclical," Kim Dreiling, co-owner and designer of Kitchen Creations, Ltd., told Food Republic. "Modern interiors are increasingly moving away from restrained neutrality in favor of bold color palettes and expressive patterns, so the graphic accents typical of the 1980s once again feel relevant."
Dreiling is right. This isn't the only blast from the past making its way back into kitchens. Vintage-inspired kitchen colors, bold wallpaper, and old-school lighting reminiscent of decades past are now in high demand. The trick in this new wave of kitchen design is capturing the nostalgia while making it suit today's needs and tastes.
Tips for using geometric tiles with modern flair
Geometric tiles may channel the 1980s, but that doesn't mean your kitchen has to look like a time capsule. "To make such tiles look current, it is important to choose modern colors and use them sparingly," explained Kim Dreiling. This means a pop of green, not an all-green kitchen. And maybe avoid the orange and dark brown combo that can be reminiscent of the era.
It's also important to think about where you put these tiles. Dreiling suggests installing them as a feature element on the backsplash behind your sink, rather than on every surface of your kitchen. Ceramic tiles are already the most popular material for a kitchen backsplash, largely due to their practicality — they're easy to customize and clean. So some ceramic '80s boldness is an easy addition.
Dreiling also noted that when using bold tile patterns, balance is key — they work best "when paired with plain cabinetry and warm textures like wood." Think about the colors in your kitchen, and try to temper the vibrancy with something neutral, like an oak cabinet or white countertops.