How Walmart Inspired Whole Foods In The 1980s

Peruse the aisles of Whole Foods' abundant organic offerings, and Walmart's mega-sized, utilitarian approach can feel a world apart. However, Walmart — the world's largest retailer by revenue, per the National Retail Federation — actually inspired the health-oriented store in its early days. It's an unexpected connection that alludes to a prior era of American grocery shopping.

Whole Foods kicked off in 1980, predating Walmart's sale of food by eight years. Yet the 1988 introduction of groceries marked a momentous occasion. The retailer was able to sell day-to-day items at extra-low prices, which set off a wave of fierce economic competition among supermarkets. Grocers lowered budgets in nearly all facets of operation, ranging from store appearance to service. It was a shift toward extreme efficiency that can still be seen today in the no-frills models of affordable retailers like Aldi and Lidl.

Whole Foods management responded to Walmart unlike other grocers. As former CEO John Mackey explained to podcast host David Senra, "We can't compete with Walmart in price. We're not even going to try to. We're ... going to compete on quality, we're going to compete on service, we're going to have [a] differentiated product mix." The strategy worked, attracting a newfound base of customers. For decades to come, Whole Foods retained a niche, boutique appeal, further cementing itself as one of several grocery chains with a reputation for high prices — but one offering a more elegant experience. The grocer maintained its profitable yet low-profile approach for decades to come. Mackey cites that it was only with the opening of the Whole Foods Manhattan location in 2004 that the chain entered the mainstream.