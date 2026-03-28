In modern culinary culture, a food garnish is often a contentious topic. Yet flash back to the 1980s, and curly parsley twigs fell onto just about everything, landing on the plates of both upscale restaurants and modest eateries. But why?

Historically, most parsley in the U.S. went straight to commercial food suppliers — in fact, in the late 19th century, the herb was used to decorate steaks, solidifying the sprig as a part of butcher culture and later establishing the garnish trend among professional chefs rather than home cooks as early as the 1910s. This craze continued for decades. In the 1970s, the advent of widely distributed frozen food further escalated parsley usage, though most of the time, the herb appeared for no purpose other than presentation — a leftover habit, perhaps, from the meatpacking trade. Whether it was a classic boomer steak dinner, a plate of fried chicken, or even a bowl of soup, diners were expected to look at the dash of green and set the sprig aside — because by now, the garnish had transformed into a symbol of status..

Parsley signaled sophistication. During the decade, French cuisine was particularly in vogue among American cooks, and the herb served as a marker of European plating habits. Subsequently, a sprig of it functioned as a quick and accessible way to inflect a dash of color and Old World charm.