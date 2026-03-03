5 Of The Most Influential American Food Brands Of The 1980s

In the 1980s, a fierce battle ensued between longstanding cola purveyors The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo, which came to be known as "the Cola Wars." Coke emerged as the clear winner, demonstrating its huge brand power and mighty influence in consumers' lives.

Coke had long held marketplace dominance over its rival, but Pepsi started catching up in the '80s, forging multimillion-dollar endorsement deals with pop superstars Michael Jackson and Madonna and waging its ongoing "the Pepsi Challenge" campaign, urging consumers to choose between Pepsi and Coke based on taste alone.

Coke fought back with its own celebrity endorsements, the creation of a CGI-imitative mascot called Max Headroom, and new product releases, including Diet Coke, Caffeine-Free Coke, and Cherry Coke. The launch of a product that came to be known as New Coke, however, brought a horde of Coke consumers out of hibernation. The company announced it was changing its classic recipe, including sweetening the drink with corn syrup rather than sugar, and the sensation was immediate — but not in the way Coca-Cola had envisioned. Enraged petitions and protest groups emerged, demanding restoration of the century-old original recipe. The outcry was so fierce that Coke relented in just a few months and announced the old formula would be restored as "Coca-Cola Classic."

Far from damaging the brand, this controversy became hugely lucrative, spurring consumers who had become passive Coke fans to start actively buying it once again. The debacle also demonstrated just what a powerhouse brand Coke was — and still is. It has consistently bested Pepsi in yearly sales ever since.