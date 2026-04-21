This Texas Roadhouse Fried Catfish Po'boy Hack Isn't Worth The Time Or Effort
Texas Roadhouse usually gets talked about for its steaks, the expected draw for a casual dining chain where customers can even hand-select their own cut of beef. However, patrons enjoy its other meals, too, which often have a Southern focus, like Country Fried Chicken, pulled pork, Smothered Chicken, and Fried Catfish. The cornmeal-breaded fish is delicious on its own, and there's also a "secret menu" hack that turns it into a fried catfish po'boy. But while that may sound good in theory, the number of steps involved isn't really worth the effort.
Catfish is a traditional food in the South that can have a stronger flavor when it's caught in the wild. Texas Roadhouse buys it U.S.-farm-raised instead, which gives it a milder taste. One Roadhouse worker on Reddit wrote, "I'm not a fan of the taste of catfish ... and anything fried in corn breading, BUT our catfish is SO good." It's ordered as a three- or four-piece meal that comes with a spicy Creole mustard sauce and two sides.
For the po'boy hack, you have to ask for one of the rolls used for the burgers and chicken sandwiches, lettuce, tomato, pickles if desired, and our favorite of the chain's dipping sauces — the Cajun horseradish that comes with certain appetizers, like the cheesy Rattlesnake Bites. Then, once you have all the extra components you ordered in front of you, along with your original plate and sides, you have to build it yourself.
Try some easier Texas Roadhouse menu hacks
While the fried catfish po'boy hack is worth skipping, there are several other Texas Roadhouse shortcuts we recommend that don't require nearly as much effort from the customer. A few of them amp up its popular whole fried onion Cactus Blossom appetizer. One is getting the Blossom topped with pulled pork and tangy barbecue sauce. You could also make a chili cheese version by ordering the Texas Red Chili side that comes with shredded cheese and red onion to pour on. Or ask for it smothered with Jack cheese, optionally with scattered bacon bits, green chiles, or jalapeños.
For a tasty new way to have the Roadhouse's iconic rolls, skip the honey cinnamon butter spread and ask for garlic butter and shredded parmesan cheese to sprinkle on top. Create steak sliders with the rolls by getting the kids' menu Steak Bites and the sauteed mushroom and/or onion sides.
If you're still craving Louisiana flavor, the rolls can help again. Order the Jr. Chicken Tenders or Ranger Meal Chicken Critters Basket, also from the kids' menu, and ask for both the Cajun horseradish and Creole mustard sauces. Then make alternating sliders with each to enjoy the two distinct flavor profiles of the Pelican State. As a bonus, order a house salad and include some of the lettuce in them if you want a fresh crunch. Keep in mind that any hack that requires getting something extra might have an additional cost.