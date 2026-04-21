This Texas Roadhouse Fried Catfish Po'boy Hack Isn't Worth The Time Or Effort

Texas Roadhouse usually gets talked about for its steaks, the expected draw for a casual dining chain where customers can even hand-select their own cut of beef. However, patrons enjoy its other meals, too, which often have a Southern focus, like Country Fried Chicken, pulled pork, Smothered Chicken, and Fried Catfish. The cornmeal-breaded fish is delicious on its own, and there's also a "secret menu" hack that turns it into a fried catfish po'boy. But while that may sound good in theory, the number of steps involved isn't really worth the effort.

Catfish is a traditional food in the South that can have a stronger flavor when it's caught in the wild. Texas Roadhouse buys it U.S.-farm-raised instead, which gives it a milder taste. One Roadhouse worker on Reddit wrote, "I'm not a fan of the taste of catfish ... and anything fried in corn breading, BUT our catfish is SO good." It's ordered as a three- or four-piece meal that comes with a spicy Creole mustard sauce and two sides.

For the po'boy hack, you have to ask for one of the rolls used for the burgers and chicken sandwiches, lettuce, tomato, pickles if desired, and our favorite of the chain's dipping sauces — the Cajun horseradish that comes with certain appetizers, like the cheesy Rattlesnake Bites. Then, once you have all the extra components you ordered in front of you, along with your original plate and sides, you have to build it yourself.