This 5-Star, 5-Minute Burger Sauce Is A Huge Win For Father's Day Cookouts (It Tastes Like McDonald's, But Better)
Whether you're a kid looking to treat your dad on his special day or a father looking to do some serious grilling for the family, it's hard to go wrong with top-notch burgers — be it a hot-sauced kissed cheeseburger or your All-American standard cheeseburger. Whether you have your own recipe and want to elevate it even further or are just looking to punch up some convenient, pre-molded patties, this all-purpose burger sauce makes achieving great flavor a cinch. It's like Big Mac sauce but better.
Easily the best part of this sauce is that you probably already have all the ingredients. Mayo and ketchup form most of the base, providing a creamy blend of tang and umami that's borderline addictive. Some relish and apple cider vinegar diversify its flavor profile with acidic and briny tang, and you can switch between sweet and dill relish depending on your preferences. The real kicker is the seasoning blend. A simple mix of garlic and onion powder, paprika, and salt delivers enough complexity to provide some incredible taste while ensuring that the sauce doesn't taste so unique that it may clash with your custom burger blend.
This sauce has a decent amount of moisture, but the added dry seasonings should keep it from being too thin and dripping off your bun. Still, you'll want to properly layer your burger to keep the mix of patty juices and condiments from soaking your bun. Even a thin layer of lettuce can do wonders, but this sauce pairs especially well with the homey flavors of a firm, toasted bun.
What else to do with this burger sauce
If you don't plan on grilling burgers or have family members who are die-hard "ketchup only" eaters, this sauce is good for more than just everyone's favorite grilled sandwich. A more flavorful version of Utah's treasured fry sauce, this recipe is as good for dipping as it is for spreading.
If it's got starch, it's a great candidate for this burger sauce. Fried potatoes, from chips to breakfast hashbrowns to french fries, are the best candidates and taste like five-star à la carte orders even if they're cooked from frozen. However, don't discount how a drizzle of this condiment can upgrade simple dishes like roasted root vegetables or a baked potato. The key here is to adjust your herbs and spices to fit your target, as the remaining ingredients should be versatile enough to fit with just about anything.
Since this recipe works so well with charred and fried flavors, it should also pair excellently with other cookout favorites, from hot dogs to fish fries. You can even mix small amounts into the batter to make the flavors really complement each other. Just be sure to account for the added moisture by slightly reducing the amount of your wet ingredients. It's like a tastier Alabama white sauce on barbecue — plus the heartiness of the mayo makes it particularly good on lean cuts like chicken breast or brisket flats.