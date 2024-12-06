The Simple Sauce That's A Utah Treasure

As a tried-and-true, born-in-the-Beehive-State Utahn, I can scarcely recall any memories of french fries or tater tots that don't also feature one particular condiment: fry sauce. This simple amalgamation of ketchup and mayonnaise (sometimes incorporating extra elements like mustard and pickle juice) is a quintessential staple of Utah cuisine, and simply put, residents of the state revere the stuff.

Utah has plenty of signature culinary creations, from the advent of dirty sodas to a beloved side dish with the morbid name of funeral potatoes. However, fry sauce rules over them all. It bears a hue ranging between orange and pink, depending on the ratio of ketchup to mayo. The taste is a little sweet, a little tangy, and complements salty fried potatoes to absolute perfection. But diehard fans don't just stop at french fries. True Utahns also dip in chicken nuggets, corn dogs, onion rings, fried cheese curds — if it can be dipped in ketchup, it should be dipped in fry sauce! Some even put the sauce right on their burgers, too.

To say that fry sauce is a symbol of Utah pride is not an overstatement. When Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, as is customary, official commemorative pins were created to feature images representative of the host state and its culture. One of the most sought-after pieces that year was — you guessed it — a fry sauce pin.