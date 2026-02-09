How To Turn Aldi's Red Beans And Rice Mix Into A Hearty Meal For Cheap

If there is one thing you should know about Aldi (other than it's a no-frills shopping experience), it's that it will keep you well-fed and save you plenty of money — seemingly no matter what you buy. If you're making a charcuterie board, consider picking up the flavorful cheddar and parmesan cheese. If it's a sweet treat you crave, there's its fan-favorite milk chocolate s'mores clusters. And if you need a filling meal on the table in a flash, Aldi's Earthly Grains New Orleans Style Red Beans and Rice Mix comes in clutch, and it costs less than $2 per box. And what's so great about it is how versatile it is; an additional ingredient or two takes it from a satiating side to an ample entree.

The easiest way to do that is to add a protein. It's worth mentioning, too, that not only does Aldi carry a vast variety of different proteins, but they are often the least expensive versions that you can find in supermarkets. You can find many different meats and meat substitutes that would complement the rice and beans, like chicken thighs or breasts (or even ground), pork, and beef. Aldi also carries a bunch of different sausages; its kielbasa in particular is well-suited for this type of meal. If you're vegetarian or vegan, you could also pick up a pack of tofu and crumble it into a ground meat substitute.