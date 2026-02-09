How To Turn Aldi's Red Beans And Rice Mix Into A Hearty Meal For Cheap
If there is one thing you should know about Aldi (other than it's a no-frills shopping experience), it's that it will keep you well-fed and save you plenty of money — seemingly no matter what you buy. If you're making a charcuterie board, consider picking up the flavorful cheddar and parmesan cheese. If it's a sweet treat you crave, there's its fan-favorite milk chocolate s'mores clusters. And if you need a filling meal on the table in a flash, Aldi's Earthly Grains New Orleans Style Red Beans and Rice Mix comes in clutch, and it costs less than $2 per box. And what's so great about it is how versatile it is; an additional ingredient or two takes it from a satiating side to an ample entree.
The easiest way to do that is to add a protein. It's worth mentioning, too, that not only does Aldi carry a vast variety of different proteins, but they are often the least expensive versions that you can find in supermarkets. You can find many different meats and meat substitutes that would complement the rice and beans, like chicken thighs or breasts (or even ground), pork, and beef. Aldi also carries a bunch of different sausages; its kielbasa in particular is well-suited for this type of meal. If you're vegetarian or vegan, you could also pick up a pack of tofu and crumble it into a ground meat substitute.
Vegetables you can use for a more filling meal
Of course, meat isn't the only thing you can add to Aldi's red beans and rice mix to bulk it up, make it more filling, and stretch it so that there are more servings. Aldi has both a full produce department and a comprehensive freezer section, full of vegetables that would complement the meal. For example, toss in a few handfuls of spinach or kale for the easiest way to get some leafy greens into your daily intake. Sliced bell peppers and onions would also taste great with this dish, and you can give them a roast in the oven or char them in a skillet before mixing them in. Coleslaw is another easy addition (you can buy it bagged and incorporate your own dressing) that will add a contrast in temperature and texture when scooped on top of the red beans and rice and eaten with it. With a side of Honey Battered Chicken Tenders? Delicious.
If you worry that fresh vegetables will go bad before you use them in the mix (since the box is, after all, non-perishable), frozen veggies will solve that, and they're just as good as fresh. Along with broccoli and cauliflower, Aldi sells a variety of mixed bags that you can actually steam in the microwave before adding to the red beans and rice mix. We'd also be remiss if we failed to mention topping off your meal with a few glugs of hot sauce if you like heat; despite it not contributing to the heartiness of the meal, it nonetheless imparts tons of flavor for less than $2.