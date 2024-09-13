Are Diced And Crushed Canned Tomatoes Interchangeable In Recipes?

Canned tomatoes come in tons of varieties: whole tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato puree, crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, and even tomato paste. Whew! With so many similar-sounding products, they've all gotta be basically the same thing, right? Well... not so much. In fact, there's a time and a place for each canned tomato type. But fear not — if a recipe calls for crushed tomatoes and you only have diced tomatoes on hand, you can still make it work, with a few adjustments.

Crushed tomatoes are whole plum tomatoes that have been pulverized and usually mixed with tomato puree and/or tomato juice. Because of this, they tend to be more watery than a puree, but they're chunkier and have more body than a smooth tomato sauce. The diced variety, on the other hand, are cubed tomatoes that are canned and processed with citric acid and calcium chloride to keep their shape.

If a recipe calls for crushed tomatoes and you only have diced, your best bet is to pour the diced ones into a blender (or use an immersion blender) to blend them into a similar consistency to crushed ones. If you don't have a blender, you can cook the tomatoes longer to help them break down a bit more, but due to the aforementioned processing, they'll likely still remain a bit chunky. On the other hand, swapping crushed tomatoes for diced tomatoes wouldn't really work, as recipes that require diced tomatoes usually need the chunky shape that cubed ones have.