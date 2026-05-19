11 Products At Costco Canada You Can't Find At US Warehouses

You might not believe it, but for some Americans, the nearest Costco location is actually in Canada. This is the case even in the warehouse chain's home state of Washington – those farthest northwest in the contiguous United States will find locations closer in and around Vancouver, British Columbia than heading south to Mount Vernon. And when they head to Costco Canada, they'll also find an array of options to fill their pantry, refrigerator, and freezer that they won't find in stateside warehouses.

The differences aren't massive, but they include some Canada-specific products as well as brands that simply don't distribute in the U.S. for one reason or another. American Costcos have plenty of options to replace many of the products on our list, but these distinctions help make Costco warehouses in the Great White North distinctly Canadian. Worth remembering, anyone choosing to shop across the border ought to familiarize themself with the entry restrictions spelled out by the U.S Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. That said, if you're only stopping by to sample the unique options at the food court — and there are some tasty discrepancies there, too – you're clear to browse on and see what else is different at Costco Canada.