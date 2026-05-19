11 Products At Costco Canada You Can't Find At US Warehouses
You might not believe it, but for some Americans, the nearest Costco location is actually in Canada. This is the case even in the warehouse chain's home state of Washington – those farthest northwest in the contiguous United States will find locations closer in and around Vancouver, British Columbia than heading south to Mount Vernon. And when they head to Costco Canada, they'll also find an array of options to fill their pantry, refrigerator, and freezer that they won't find in stateside warehouses.
The differences aren't massive, but they include some Canada-specific products as well as brands that simply don't distribute in the U.S. for one reason or another. American Costcos have plenty of options to replace many of the products on our list, but these distinctions help make Costco warehouses in the Great White North distinctly Canadian. Worth remembering, anyone choosing to shop across the border ought to familiarize themself with the entry restrictions spelled out by the U.S Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. That said, if you're only stopping by to sample the unique options at the food court — and there are some tasty discrepancies there, too – you're clear to browse on and see what else is different at Costco Canada.
Select game meats
Maybe you're a hunter who no longer has the time or resources to set aside for a trek out into the woods. Or perhaps you wouldn't dare embark on such a quest yourself, but fully appreciate the provided bounty. No matter the case, certain game meat preparations offered by Costco Canada are not similarly offered in the United States. This goes for the wild boar bacon and Northfork elk steaks, even though both are sold online rather than in the physical warehouse.
According to Costco Canada's customer service, the warehouse chain is unable to provide international shipping even to its southern neighbor. Instead, members are directed to the respective websites of other countries. Though American shoppers may not be able to order the pack of 16 elk steaks — described as the "tastiest and healthiest all-natural" alternative to the meat your used to — Costco's stateside website does offer Northfork elk burgers. The high-protein, lean burgers come in at 5.33 ounces apiece and run a little more than 48 dollars Canadian per pound for a pack of 30. Likewise, in lieu of the bacon, those fixing for a taste of boar can grab an order of ground Northfork wild boar, sold inas a 10-count of 1-pound packs.
Bernard Canada Grade A Dark Maple Syrup
The uninitiated may suspect that maple syrup is maple syrup no matter where it comes from. However, Canada's maple syrup does differ from the American variety, likely causing some FOMO for Costco member's over the border who can't score Bernard Canada Grade A Dark Maple Syrup at their warehouse. Two centuries of craftsmanship goes into every can of the syrup, handed down over five generations by master sugar makers, and shipped to more than 40 countries.
Canadian maple syrup amounts to the vast majority of the world's supply and is overseen by the government-endorsed Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers. Unlike the variety in flavor of American maple syrup, the Canadian version is noted for its consistency and is ideal for dressing pancakes. The Bernard brand may be available at other retail locations in the United States, but not Costco. Instead, members can purchase the Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup as a Canada-sourced alternative.
Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter
Peanut butter preferences range between creamy and chunky, and some camps remain adamantly opposed to the alternative. In addition to disputes over texture or where natural options fall on a ranking of jarred peanut butters, consumers will typically default to their brand preferences wherever possible. Where it concerns peanut butter for Canadians, that means seeking out their nation's own Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter.
Domestically produced from imported peanuts, this peanut butter stood alone as the top brand in its category earning the 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Award. Along with the smooth variety, Kraft's line of products includes creamy, crunchy, and natural options, as well as a number of hazelnut spreads — which rank second in Canada to Nutella, according to BrandSpark. While Kirkland Signature and Jif are counted among the shared options on either side of the U.S.-Canadian border, American Costcos do not offer Kraft peanut butter as the company avoids U.S. distribution and competition with dominant American brands like Skippy and Jif.
Winemaking kits
Vintners and sommeliers are hardly alone in their appreciation of the winemaking process. While they may be uniquely schooled in grape varietals, soil quality, or on the best pairings, none of that proves a bar to entry for winemaking weekenders who shop at Costco Canada. In the Great White North, the warehouse chain offers shelf space for Conglom's Argentia Ridge which provides the necessary ingredients and step-by-step instructions to ferment and bottle your own preferred wine from the comfort of your kitchen.
Fans of red can get their fix with cabernet sauvignon, merlot, pinot noir, or even a peppery shiraz. Likewise, those with a preference for white wine can try their hand at making a chardonnay, pinot grigio, or sauvignon blanc. Know that your preparation will yield considerably more than a couple glasses shared among friends. Each kit includes corks, labels, and shrink caps enough with the ingredients necessary to prepare 60 750-milliliter bottles of wine. As for the vessels needed to prepare and store wine, Costco Canada sells them separately.
Chicken strips and fries
Just as the grass looks greener on the other side of the fence, the Costco food court menus often appear fuller beyond borders. This is obvious at Costco Japan, where food court offerings include soups and a salmon poke roll, it's also true at Costco Canada. At warehouses on one side of the more than 5,000-mile border, a trip to the food court includes the chance to chow down on chicken strips and french fries.
The popular pairing offered at many restaurants is depicted with four breaded chicken strips along with a helping of fries for a little more than 5 American dollars. Whether or not the exclusivity of the option continues is up to consumers, as Costco warehouses around Chicago became a test market for chicken strips (sans fries) in May 2026. Meanwhile, Costco Canada shoppers remain baffled by the exclusion of the chicken bake from their home country's food court menus, though these strips and another Canadian classic might make up for it.
Alternative chip flavors
Having a potato chip preference is not unique, but when shopping at Costco Canada, some flavor varieties certainly are. This includes the trio of flavors from Canadian company Miss Vickie's in its limited edition Ristoranti Series. Inspired by several Italian restaurants across the nation, the featured flavors are Cacio E Pepe, Spicy Pepperoncini & Focaccia, and Vodka Sauce Pizza. Each is a nod to respective restaurants: Ask For Luigi of Vancouver, Nora Gray of Montreal, and Baldiali of Toronto.
Along with the unique selection of kettle cooked chips, Costco Canada also has a Ruffles variety its American cousin doesn't sell. A favorite flavor among Canadians, the All Dressed package depicts a bell pepper, an onion, and a bottle of white vinegar. Akin to getting the works, the flavor is described as a combination of BBQ, ketchup, salt and vinegar, and sour cream and onion. Stateside Costco members will have to settle for munching on the varied chip flavors in a single bite to get an idea of what they're missing (or simply find All Dressed Ruffles at another American retailer).
Baskin Robbins Caramel Ribbon ice cream sandwiches
Be they chocolate-dipped ice cream bars, Dubai ice cream sandwiches, or straightforward ½-gallon containers of vanilla ice cream, American Costco warehouses have an ample supply of the frozen treat to go around. However, just like McDonald's north of the border offer a Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry along with other fast food menu items not sold in the U.S., stateside Costco locations chain don't offer a California company's iteration of a classic.
In 2026, shoppers at Costco Canada locations made note of a new offering in the freezer aisle from Baskin Robbins: Caramel Ribbon ice cream sandwiches. According to the company, these cold desserts are made with vanilla ice cream sourced entirely from Canadian Dairy. As the name suggests, a caramel ribbon runs through the ice cream that is packed between two chocolate wafer cookies. Advertised at CA$18.99, that works out to under $2.00 for each individually-wrapped sandwich in the 10-pack.
Food court poutine
American thoughts of Canadian cuisine likely bring to mind things like maple syrup, ketchup chips, Tim Horton's, and, of course, poutine. Considered by some to be the unofficial dish of Canada, poutine consists of french fries topped with gravy and cheese curds with a name that loosely translates to "hot mess." Adding to the list of other facts about poutine you probably didn't know, is how Costco Canada offers the rich food at a reasonable price.
While Costco's version isn't likely to win a poutine taste test against offerings from restaurants, at about CA$6, it's good for a gravy-soaked fix that also doesn't leave members wanting. As commonplace as the dish is in Canada, American Costco members can only hope to recreate this poutine with some at-home assembly. By snagging some Kirkland Signature French fries from the freezer aisle along with some Beecher's cheese curds, a ladle or more of brown gravy is all that's missing to complete your very own poutine.
Grenade protein bars
Whether browsing Costco's aisles treasure hunt-style or scrolling through the offerings online, you will find an ample variety of snacks emphasizing ample amounts of protein. This includes myriad bars like Kirkland Signature Protein Bar variety packs, IQBar plant protein bars, BUILT Puff protein bars, and Robert Irvine's Fit Crunch. Absent from the choices on American shelves but available at Costco Canada, members can find a option from the United Kingdom: Grenade protein bars.
Produced under the ownership of Mondelēz International, which acquired Grenade in 2021, Costco Canada members have several flavor options to choose from. Cases with 14 bars that each offer about 20 grams of protein come in salted caramel, two styles of Oreo, and a mixed pack with chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge. Beyond the confines of Costco, Grenade protein bars also come in flavors like lemon cheesecake, white chocolate salted peanut, dark chocolate raspberry, and a soft core iteration boasting a creme egg flavor.
Hawkins Cheezies
As a food that came from wartime, Cheetos sprang onto the U.S. market in 1948. A year later Hawkins Cheezies brought a similar cheddar corn snack to the Canadian market. The creation from W.T. Hawkins and Jim Marker similarly took the cornmeal pieces that had been intended for livestock, cooked them, and added a cheddar cheese coating for flavor. Of course, like its creators, the creation wasn't born in Canada, but rather came from Chicago.
More than 75 years later, Canadian snackers can get their cheesy fix in a big way from Costco. The Ontario-based manufacturer produces bulk packages containing 36 of the 36-gram bags in each for a little over $20. In addition to being a great addition to school lunches, some have used the oversized offering for double-duty at Halloween. While the baggies can get passed out to trick-or-treaters, the large bag they come in has been used by parents as a makeshift costume for their little ones.
Kicking Horse Coffee
A daily cup of joe can be a mere routine for some and a borderline ritual for others. No matter where you fall on that spectrum, what you brew can matter a great deal to you personally, and Costco has plenty of options to choose from. If you're in the States, though, you won't see Kicking Horse Coffee — but you will if you make a trek across the northern border into Canada.
Kicking Horse's presence in Costco Canada makes sense given its origins in a garage in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Nowadays, it can now be found in major retailers across North America, including at Target stores, Walmarts, and H-E-Bs. Where the coffee can't be found is at Costco warehouses in the United States. Though offering the coffee at Costco Canada, the options remain limited compared to the array of roasts sold by the company. Out of the assortment of light, medium, and dark roasts — as well as a decaffeinated option — members have ready access to two medium roasts in the Three Sisters and Happy Camper varieties, both sourced from Central and South America.