15 Foods From Costco Japan You Won't Find In The US

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This might come as no surprise, but the food offerings from Costco locations in Japan are quite different than those at the warehouse's locations in the United States. In fact, since members are familiar with the treasure hunt feel of browsing through a warehouse, it might be worth taking a trip to Japan just to experience the variety and uniqueness of what's available in the Costco warehouses there.

Okay, so maybe that's a stretch — planning international travel around wholesale grocery shopping feels like a bit much. But if you do make the trek, once you're inside, you'll find entire sections unique to Japan that are reflective of local cuisines and palates. These include sushi and a variety of snacks, as well as scores of unique options that may appeal to many Americans — and others that likely won't. Beyond the culture shock, the food court is considerably more tourist-friendly with just enough variety to make visitors wish their home Costco may one day have a menu refresh. Let's take a closer look at what Costco Japan has to offer behind its warehouse walls.