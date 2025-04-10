How Canada's Maple Syrup Differs From The American Variety

Maple syrup season begins in late February and runs through April, and no — we're not talking about pancake syrup made with high fructose corn syrup; we mean the real stuff, made from boiled tree sap, with its rich caramel color and deep flavor. But did you know that there's a difference between Canadian maple syrup and the American variety? Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl, filled us in here at Food Republic. "I've cooked with maple syrups from all over, and yes — there are definitely differences you can taste," she told us.

While maple syrup is made pretty much the same way no matter what its country of origin, Stevens explained, "These differences come down to where the trees grow; just like with wine, the soil, climate, and even the specific maple trees in each region change the flavor."

One of the things you should know about maple syrup is that Canadian and American syrups use the same grading, according to Stevens, with both sharing the four different grades (according to color). But despite that similarity, it's important to note where the two types diverge, including when you might use each.