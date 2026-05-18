Avoid These 11 Rude Restaurant Behaviors For Your Server's Sake

Being a restaurant server is an exhausting job. You've got long working hours, demanding conditions, and low levels of control — all factors that contribute to stress. In fact, a 2015 study published in the journal Neurology found that servers have a significantly higher risk of stroke than people with less stressful gigs, mostly due to the imbalance between personal control and job demand. With that in mind, you may want to try to be a little more courteous to your favorite waiter or waitress, and try to avoid impolite restaurant behaviors that drive them nuts — and no, we're not talking about keeping your elbows off the table.

But what exactly qualifies as rude restaurant behavior? Setting matters, but even your casual local eateries have standards of what is and isn't acceptable. While they might not be as rigid as some of these bizarre rules within the fine dining world, there are definitely a few habits that you want to avoid for your server's sake — some of which you might be surprised to learn about. Fortunately, we're here to help ensure you'll never be that customer who the staff complains about after hours.