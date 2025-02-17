How To Send Food Back Without Offending Your Server

Everyone's idea of what it means to be a good diner when eating out at restaurants is different, but we can all agree that whether you're dining at one of America's Michelin-starred spots or grabbing a full English breakfast at a greasy spoon, being polite and friendly to your server is a good baseline. But how can you be a good diner and send your food back without making your server's job harder?

Food Republic spoke to Jamila Musayeva, an etiquette coach and the author of "Etiquette: The Least You Need to Know." According to her, you should "briefly explain the issue without unnecessary details."

She continued, "A simple, 'I believe there may have been a mix-up with my order,' or 'This seems undercooked — would it be possible to have it prepared a little more?' works well." Musayeva also emphasized the importance of a "calm tone and clear wording" — there's no need to get worked up or over-dramatic, nor to go on at length about what is wrong with your dish. Dishes don't get sent back super regularly, but it does happen, and if your server has any amount of experience, they have undoubtedly navigated this situation before.