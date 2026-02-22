Get Better Restaurant Service By Following This Simple Habit

As easy as it might be to know, modifying how you treat waitstaff isn't as simple as it may sound in practice, especially if you're used to interacting with service workers in a more standoffish or stoic manner. But, Nikki Sawhney told us it helps to start when your waiter or waitress appears at your table by "acknowledging their presence with a smile or a nod" (though "a friendly hello" is likely best). Listen when your server tells you their name, because addressing them by it is another key to sharing a positive interaction (this might also mean you have to put down your phone when they are at your table). Another small action that can have a big impact is always saying "please" and "thank you" instead of outright demanding.

She had other suggestions for making your server feel as though you have considered them and their workload, like making one request instead of a dozen smaller ones (or if you have multiples, make them all at once instead of sending your waiter or waitress running back and forth). And when phrasing those requests, be sure to use a polite tone and words, and try to make at least some eye contact.

"As a patron[,] practice small habits mindfully, and over time they will come naturally," Sawhney advised. Doing so "can turn your dining experience from ordinary into an exceptional one," and it's far simpler than following some of the more bizarre rules of fine-dining etiquette.