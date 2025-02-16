The Dinner Table Rule You Can Ditch (& You'll Be Way More Comfortable)

When it comes to proper dinner etiquette, some rules stand the test of time. For example, one food-cutting rule remains firmly in place, while omitting your reason for using the restroom is another etiquette guideline to follow when excusing yourself at dinner. And while many of these rules exist for good reason, we wanted to find out if any had become outdated. To do so, Food Republic spoke with Jamila Musayeva, etiquette coach and author of "Etiquette: The Least You Need to Know."

Fortunately for casual diners, one rule is no longer as rigid as it once was: keeping your elbows off the table. "The rule against elbows on the table dates back to times when people ate communally on narrow tables. Elbows took up space and could disrupt others," Musayeva explained. While the reasoning behind the rule made sense in the past, today's wider tables and generally more spacious dining setups make it less relevant. However, it is still considered a bit of a faux pas in some settings. According to Musayeva, keeping your arms off the table helps maintain an elegant posture — especially important at formal dinners.

"At casual gatherings, it's less relevant, though resting an elbow while conversing is different from hunching over a meal," Musayeva said. "Today, in a casual setting when dining with friends and when the food is cleared away and only tea/coffee remains at the table, you may place your elbows at the table."