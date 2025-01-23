The Etiquette Rule You Should Know When Excusing Yourself At Dinner

Leaving a restaurant table to use the bathroom can feel a bit awkward — especially if you are dining at a high-end establishment. Getting up is always an okay practice, even at the fanciest of restaurants, but there is a right way and a wrong way to announce it.

Try to avoid statements that reference the bathroom or any acts you might be doing while visiting, like "I'm going to use the bathroom," or "I have to pee." A good rule of thumb is to leave out your specific reasoning. A simple "Please excuse me," or "I will be right back" lets others know that you are getting up (and allows them to make room for you if needed), without bringing everyone's attention to the bathroom while they are eating.

There are also certain napkin etiquette rules to follow when you are getting up from your table to use the restroom. When you stand up, remove the napkin from your lap and place it onto your seat cushion or the arm of your chair. Be sure to fold it neatly and avoid crumpling it. This acts as a marker that you will be returning shortly to your seat. This practice also prevents you from placing a dirty napkin on the table near other people's food, which is considered rude. Just don't forget to pick it up from your seat and place it back onto your lap once you return.