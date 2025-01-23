The Etiquette Rule You Should Know When Excusing Yourself At Dinner
Leaving a restaurant table to use the bathroom can feel a bit awkward — especially if you are dining at a high-end establishment. Getting up is always an okay practice, even at the fanciest of restaurants, but there is a right way and a wrong way to announce it.
Try to avoid statements that reference the bathroom or any acts you might be doing while visiting, like "I'm going to use the bathroom," or "I have to pee." A good rule of thumb is to leave out your specific reasoning. A simple "Please excuse me," or "I will be right back" lets others know that you are getting up (and allows them to make room for you if needed), without bringing everyone's attention to the bathroom while they are eating.
There are also certain napkin etiquette rules to follow when you are getting up from your table to use the restroom. When you stand up, remove the napkin from your lap and place it onto your seat cushion or the arm of your chair. Be sure to fold it neatly and avoid crumpling it. This acts as a marker that you will be returning shortly to your seat. This practice also prevents you from placing a dirty napkin on the table near other people's food, which is considered rude. Just don't forget to pick it up from your seat and place it back onto your lap once you return.
More topics to steer clear from while fine dining
There are quite a few bizarre fine-dining etiquette rules that can be obscure, like which fork goes where and how it is frowned upon to clink glasses, even if you are celebrating. But when it comes to quality conversation, there are a few rules that everyone should know — even if it's your first time at a fine eatery.
In addition to avoiding bathroom talk, there are other topics that you might want to refrain from. As a general rule, it is best to avoid discussing topics like politics or religion, especially amongst mixed company — arguing at a fine restaurant is not a classy move. Any topic that might be put others off their food, such as health-related discussions, should also be left off the table. Awkward topics like financial troubles and relationship drama might also not be ideal, depending on how comfortable you are with the people sitting near you.
Also, keep in mind that others around you can likely hear your discussions. To avoid imposing on others' meals, try to keep your volume to a comfortable yet low level, avoiding loud outbursts like talking across a long table, or hand gesturing that could be distracting or even get in the way of service. If you can help it, keep the phone off the dinner table, too — many of us know the "phone eats first," i.e. it's hard to refrain from photographing beautiful food, but try to keep the pictures and texting to a minimum.