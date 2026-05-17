Diners Want These 3 Old-School Dishes To Have Menu Revivals In 2026
Food trends move fast, but they always seem to circle back to the same thing people actually want to eat. In 2026, everyone's protein-maxxing their meals, loading up on anything labeled gut-friendly, and snapping pics of aesthetic matcha. But while it's always fun watching new foods and viral trends hit the scene, there's something equally satisfying about seeing old favorites find a whole new audience. Not every dish deserves redemption — like this unique '70s banana combo that paired the fruit with herring — but there's still plenty of nostalgic, old-school staples that hold up.
In a 2026 trend report published by OpenTable, diners revealed they're ready for the return of some seriously retro classics, including shrimp cocktail, chicken pot pie, and meatloaf. Despite coming from different eras, these dishes share a common thread: They fit perfectly into the family-style dining category. As restaurant prices climb and cost-of-living pressures grow, shared dishes offer an affordable, communal experience that feels social rather than individualized.
Of course, nostalgia plays a major role, too. Many diners complain that restaurant trends are becoming increasingly performative, so they're naturally gravitating toward foods that feel familiar and invoke feelings of a simpler time.
Familiar flavors are winning out over modern flash
Of course, the "cool factor" of these staples has always moved in cycles. Shrimp cocktail was the centerpiece of flashy dinner parties in the '80s, chicken pot pie has existed in some form for centuries, and meatloaf initially gained prominence as families stretched limited meat supplies with inexpensive fillers like oats and crackers to create hearty, affordable meals that could feed everyone at the table during difficult periods like the Great Depression and wartime rationing. Then, they all eventually earned reputations as outdated "boomer foods" among younger generations. However, that perception appears to be shifting again.
As economic pressure and general uncertainty continue shaping the way people dine, consumers are increasingly gravitating toward reassuring, time-tested meals. Meatloaf and chicken pot pie are cozy and unpretentious; their return proves that comfort never really goes out of style. Shrimp cocktail isn't as cozy and rustic, but it is so deeply tied to splashy '80s dining culture that it feels retro — and nostalgic — in a way that's chicly old-fashioned. This likely explains why it resonates with younger diners who prioritize visual appeal and atmosphere when dining.