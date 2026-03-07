Why This Unique 1970s Banana Trend Still Doesn't Make Sense

While some old-school comfort foods faded out unjustly, this array of dishes is totally bananas. During the 1970s, the yellow fruit made an appearance in the most unlikely of savory American recipes including a baked dish alongside ham and cheese or as a vessel for picked herring. To further the intrigue, such idiosyncratic combinations circulated primarily in cookbooks, rather than at the hands of quirky themed restaurants.

For instance, the melding of banana and cured pork emerged in the 1973 published "McCall's Great American Recipe Card Collection." Meanwhile, the precedent of bananas and fish appeared in a banana-anchovy sandwich recipe far-predating the fad, published in a 1924 cookbook. It all adds up to a peculiar blip in culinary history that quite frankly, still doesn't make sense.

There's certainly nothing wrong with trying innovative combinations; sea urchin guacamole tacos hit the spot. Yet the issue is, cooks report bananas don't bring much to the table here. A Reddit user who crafted one banana dish reports that "the ham and banana together is alright. Not something I would make again, but I have no regrets." Meanwhile, a Reddit user on a StupidFood thread says "According to my grandmother, this type of food was served as a typical 'wealthy' event food...most people didn't touch it," in reference to the herring wrapped bananas. Primarily, such combinations circulated the U.S. as published promotional efforts, right at a time when huge fruit companies amplified banana marketing efforts. Today, few cook and enjoy such dishes, alluding to more fad than substance.