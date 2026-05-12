Aldi Employees Name 11 Of Their Biggest Customer Pet Peeves

One of the most frustrating things that Aldi customers do is continue shopping past the designated closing time. Aldi stores notoriously have shorter hours than some larger grocery chains, but this is not an invitation to disregard the store hours and stay as long as you please. Aldi employees report that shoppers regularly stay past the time the store is supposed to be completely shut down, or they wait until the very last minute to check out, resulting in a delay in closing procedures. While it may not seem like a big deal to you to "just grab one more thing," there is a long list of tasks that need to be completed in order for the store to be properly closed, all of which are held up by customers who won't leave the store in time.

Employees need to do more than just lock the doors; they need to clean, restock, cash out the cash register, and more. When you don't respect the hours of operation at Aldi, you are also disrespecting the workers who made your shopping experience possible. This is an unwritten rule across all stores, not just Aldi: Give yourself enough time to shop so that you aren't the reason an employee is unexpectedly staying late at work.