How Aldi's No-Frills Business Model Thrives Without Loyalty Perks
Enter an Aldi's, and you'll immediately pick up on the retailer's distinct approach to the grocery business. You won't find a seafood or deli counter (which eliminates the need for specialized staff, and is one of the reasons Aldi's seafood is so affordable), private labels dominate the shelves, and no jingles play in the background. The vibe is utilitarian, but unlike warehouse retailers, no membership fees are required to join the efficient shopping experience. Furthermore, this communal attitude extends to loyalty perks, too — no matter how regularly you shop, no one receives extra rewards.
This characteristic sets the chain apart from many others. Typically, retailers employ such a business structure to entice dedicated repeat visits: Popular stores like Walmart, Target, and Costco all offer loyalty programs. Yet Aldi instead commits to efficiency, streamlining the shopping experience for both the consumer and management. Through a relatively small — yet carefully curated — selection, shoppers can walk in, find what they need, and leave; no need to second-guess savings. It's a pragmatic technique that's yet another reason Aldi's groceries are so cheap. Not to mention, the approach appeals to both dedicated routine shoppers as well as those who stop by only occasionally.
Low prices are Aldi's loyalty program
Curiously, the use of loyalty programs is one of the main differences between Aldi and Lidl; the latter employs in-app savings that can be scanned at checkout. For a moment, a rumor circulated that Aldi had established an in-app loyalty program, too — customers reportedly caught sight of Lidl's coupon scanners at the store. Some even proposed that Aldi might offer discounts tailored specifically to customers, accounting for individual preferences. Through in-app data collection, the grocer could pinpoint exact consumer needs and then tempt shoppers with improved pricing.
As of September 2025, such an implementation has not taken place. Nevertheless, the retailer does provide a useful app worth keeping in mind. You can use it to browse current clearances and inventory, as well as enable curbside pickup or delivery. No coupons or exclusive offers will appear online, making the download nonessential for savings. Instead, available promotions are listed in-store or occasionally mailed. So take note: You can walk into the store without prior research and dependably receive the best price — a core ethos of the Aldi brand.