10 Ways Shopping At Aldi Can Annoy People

Shopping at Aldi can feel polarizing. For some, it's a one-stop shop destination for affordable produce, snacks, and staples. For others, it's a unique grocery experience that comes with a learning curve and several small frustrations along the way. Unlike larger traditional grocery stores that prioritize abundance and convenience, Aldi's business model is more stripped-down to stress pricing. This efficiency-forward model keeps prices down, but shoppers have to adapt to some of the noticeable differences between Aldi and their other favorite grocery chains.

From asking you to bring a quarter to grab a grocery cart to navigating a high-intensity checkout situation, Aldi can feel less flexible and more high-pressure than other stores. The store's limited staff and self-bagging counter can make customers feel like the chain is asking too much of them, and they're unsure whether these changes are worth Aldi's low prices. However, Aldi stores have a consistent and loyal customer base despite some common complaints about Aldi's systems. While there may be some annoyances, its business model is clearly working, as Aldi continues to change and expand, both nationally and abroad.