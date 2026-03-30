5 Reasons Aldi Is So Efficient With Minimal Staff

Every grocery store offers a unique shopping experience, but few operate quite like Aldi. The famously no-frills retailer extends efficiency into every business detail, including the quantity of staff at each location. According to data compiled by Revelio Labs, the typical American Aldi location employs as few as five people per outlet — a number that is magnitudes lower than even small grocers like Trader Joe's. Nevertheless, take part in a typical Aldi shopping experience, and there are no compromises on functionality. It's a remarkable business structure that's savvily designed to keep costs down; hence why Aldi's groceries are so cheap.

Naturally, running a full-sized grocery with far fewer staff than a typical McDonald's location requires some adjustments. Intricacies range from item inventory to restocking procedures, checkout decorum, and even the type of grocery cart used. The small details add up in drastic fashion, enabling Aldi to operate unlike other retailers.