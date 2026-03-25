6 Aldi Produce Finds You Should Buy And 3 To Skip

Aldi has built a loyal following thanks to its low prices and streamlined, private-label products. For many shoppers, it's a go-to destination for weekly staples. While there are a plethora of products that shoppers turn to time and time again, sometimes Aldi produce can be a hit or a miss. Certain fruits and vegetables from Aldi are consistently fresh and flavorful, while others may warrant less enthusiastic reviews, prompting you to skip them altogether.

Because Aldi has grown so popular, there are many online forums and message boards that you can peruse before purchasing pretty much any item. It's here you can find conversations about shoppers who found the best oranges and apples, if the cucumbers are consistently mealy, or if the bananas regularly overripe. Knowing which products are winners and which to leave on the shelf can save you money and time.

I shop at Aldi on at least a biweekly basis, and sometimes more often than that. I have a lot of luck here, especially in the produce section. In fact, the produce is actually what drew me to Aldi in the first place — I've found that the prices are much more affordable than at my other local stores. However, just because I'm am Aldi advocate doesn't mean I'm blind to the fact that some items just aren't the quality you want them to be. While I do buy a lot at Aldi, there are still some weekly staples I tend to purchase elsewhere.