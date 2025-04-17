The 4-Ingredient Caramel Sauce That Starts With A Popular Soft Drink

Rumplestiltskin may have spun hay into gold, but here at Food Republic, we're more partial to spinning sugar into golden, silky caramel sauce. There are many ways to do this, and the method you choose can be as simple as your taste preference and what's available in your pantry, but no matter how many times you've made this wonderful sauce, there's always a new method to try. One underrated variation is a three-ingredient caramel sauce that uses a secret staple you might not expect: soft drinks.

You heard us right: We're putting cola in our caramel sauce. Sounds crazy, right? Well, not according to Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO of Dragonfly Cakes, who called it a brilliant way to shortcut the caramel process. "It works because cola and brown sugar both bring in caramel-like flavors right from the start," she said. "The cola has both sugar and acidity, which helps with flavor complexity as it reduces. Brown sugar adds molasses richness and helps with browning." Cola is a surprisingly versatile ingredient, capable of enhancing dishes from grilled beer-can chicken to Alaska's reindeer style hot dogs, but adding it to caramel sauce might be the best use yet of this magical liquid.

She went on to explain: "As the soda reduces, the sugars concentrate into a syrup while any spices or flavorings ... become more pronounced, adding complexity without extra ingredients. The natural acidity helps cut through the sweetness, giving the caramel a deeper, more nuanced flavor." Finally, add the butter and cream in order to create that velvety mouthfeel you're going for.