These 10 Mistakes Will Ruin Your Perfect Picnic
The combination of warm weather and eating outdoors is a time-honored tradition. First popularized in Britain in the early 1800s, picnicking moved from lavish aristocratic events to middle-class parties in record time. The menu for these al fresco meals has remained largely unchanged, with sandwiches, wine, and other easily transportable foods being standard then and now. Dishes like fried chicken have been eaten hot, but especially cold, at picnics for more than a century. Deviled eggs, ambrosia, and potato salads are just a few treats that have endured at these gatherings for decades, forming the basis for generations of picnicking memories.
If you're new to picnic hosting or preparing food for outdoor eating, it's easy to overlook a few things. Along with who brings what to the party, food safety and activities should also be considered to ensure everyone has a good time. The following tips can help you avoid common picnic problems and create a memorable day with no headaches beforehand or stomachaches afterwards.
1. Forgetting to chill cold foods before packing them
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) advises following the "two-hour rule" to avoid dangerous food-borne bacterial growth. Leaving food out for more than two hours at temperatures between 40 F and 89 F, or for one hour at temperatures between 90 F and 140 F, allows bacteria to multiply rapidly, increasing the risk of you and your guests getting sick. To bypass those issues, there are several ways to ensure cold foods don't get too warm before they can be eaten, including chilling them thoroughly before packing.
Keeping your cold foods below 40 F starts with having an appliance thermometer in your cooler. The thermometer lets you check how cool the food is at a glance. If possible, take separate coolers for dishes and drinks to keep the food cold, while the drink cooler is opened repeatedly. If that isn't practical for you, don't worry. There are plenty of other ways to keep the food cold. One hack is to use a foil tray that's half-filled with ice before placing chilled food in smaller foil trays on top of the ice. Whether you decide to use ice, ice packs, or even reusable ice cubes, be sure to place the cooler itself in the shade when you arrive at the destination. Another tip is to store the cooler in the car on the way to the picnic instead of in the trunk, allowing the air conditioning to circulate the container.
2. Mixing ice
Ice that's been in direct contact with the food, i.e., the loose ice in the cooler, shouldn't be used for drinks. If any spillage or transfer of food gets into the ice, it's in your drink (and in you) before you know it. Small spills or leakages can go unnoticed, so you won't know you've been exposed to any bacteria until it's too late. Pack any ice for drinking into a separate plastic bag or reusable container to keep it safe for your drinks. Better yet, use a separate cooler for drinks altogether if possible.
If you aren't able to use two coolers, put food in reusable containers or resealable bags to keep them waterproof and from touching the ice directly. That will help cut the risk of contamination, while the containers can help form a stable base for everything being packed. Another tip is to partially freeze water bottles and juices before putting them in the cooler. This helps keep the other drinks cold and reduces the need for loose ice in the container.
3. Not insulating hot food properly
Food poisoning is not pretty. To help avoid it, be sure hot foods stay above 140 F. Wrapping hot foods in foil and insulating them with a tea towel or in a larger reusable container will help keep the dishes warm until they can be safely enjoyed. Hot foods also follow the same two-hour rule cold foods do, so keep an eye on the outdoor temperature that day to be sure hot food doesn't sit out too long.
If you prefer to grill at the picnic spot, food safety rules still apply. You'll need to wash your hands before preparing or handling the meat, and you should have a thermometer to ensure the food reaches the FDA-recommended minimum internal temperature. Be careful to avoid cross-contamination between raw and cooked meat, because placing a hot burger back on the plate where the uncooked patties were stored is a quick way to a stomachache.
4. Forgetting a waterproof blanket or chairs
Depending on where you choose to gather, it can be easy to take for granted that a picnic table will be available when you're ready to eat. But that isn't always the case, especially in particularly nice weather at a park with limited places to sit. If that happens, where's the fun in sitting on the cold, possibly damp, ground? Nowhere. So a waterproof picnic blanket and/or portable chairs are essential for a picnic. Even if you're lucky enough to claim a table, a waterproof cushion or plastic tablecloth can keep you from getting wet on damp seating.
If your gathering is at a place with picnic pavilions, it may be worth renting or reserving one. This way, you'll be sure to have a covered space in case of unexpected bad weather or intense sun. As a bonus, having the picnic basket and cold foods in the shade will help keep the dishes cool longer.
5. Not preparing for different environmental conditions
When you're planning a picnic, it's easy to picture pleasant temperatures, clear skies, and leafy green trees. But there are no guarantees when it comes to the weather. Packing a poncho or small umbrella along with the picnic basket and cooler can bring you peace of mind on a cloudy day and a quick way to keep yourself and your supplies dry on a suddenly rainy afternoon. On sunny days, be sure to pack some sunscreen. Even if there are shady trees available, putting on a coat of SPF before grilling will save you from any annoying or painful sunburns.
If can help to check the weather for a few days before the picnic, too. If there is rain a day or two before your gathering, you can prepare for possibly muddy conditions with a tarp to place under your blanket, keeping your food and seating area clean and dry. Another precaution is to check the pollen levels, and if any bugs are hatching during your proposed picnic time.
Of course, you have to be sure the place you want to picnic is open when you're going to be there. Local and national parks can partially or completely close after extreme weather for maintenance or due to a lack of funding. Notices might be put on the park's website when this happens, but they might not, so double-check with a phone call before you go to be sure you won't have to change plans at a locked gate.
6. Not putting the finishing touches on sandwiches there
Sandwiches are one of the most common and versatile of picnic foods, and it's been that way for a long time. Any bread and combination of toppings and condiments you like can be made into a meal in just a few minutes. And, the items can be as simple or elaborate as you and your guests want. The problem with taking assembled sandwiches to a picnic is the moisture that inevitably seeps into the bread on the way.
Putting condiments on the bread and wrapping your sandwiches improperly will make them soggy and unappetizing. To avoid this, you can transport the condiments in small containers and spread them on just before eating. Using thick, rustic bread will help the sandwich keep its shape, too. Wrapping assembled sandwiches in waxed paper before putting them in a rigid resealable container can help keep toasted bread from picking up too much moisture and keep them from being crushed during transportation.
7. Forgetting serving items
Picnics are great for finger foods and handheld bites, but if you bring something to share, you have to be able to cut and serve it. For that, you'll need sturdy serving plates or trays, utensils, and, possibly, a cutting board and knife. If you're planning to barbecue, be sure to pack a metal spatula and tongs for the task, with a separate fork for serving the meat.
Bringing an assortment of cheeses, nuts, meats, crackers, and spreads allows you to create your own charcuterie board on-site while someone else gets the grill running. There's an item called 'bread cheese' that doesn't melt in the heat, even when it's cooked, making it ideal for a picnic pairing. If the park you're gathering at allows alcohol, bringing along a corkscrew and bottle opener will help guests when it's time to open the wine or beer. And, a roll of paper towels or a pack of napkins will keep everyone's hands clean while eating.
8. Focusing only on the food
When planning, every event needs to be thought through from beginning to end. This ensures you have everything you need, including the stuff that isn't obvious at first glance. At a picnic, that can include everything from activities and music to coordinating how everyone will get there and what they're bringing. It also includes deciding what time of day you want to meet. Going in the early afternoon or early evening lets you miss the hottest part of the day, and, hopefully, any sunburns or food spoilage. For evening picnics, ensure there will be enough lighting around the park to see clearly. You can always bring lanterns or solar lights to create a cozy atmosphere, too. Making a list can help you organize all of these different elements.
Of course, you'll have to check the park rules to be sure you can do everything you want to at the event. Some parks don't allow loud music or off-leash pets, so checking before your party heads out is a good idea. If part of the picnic activities include things like soccer or frisbee, the park might take a reservation for the time you need. Finally, one of the most important and overlooked aspects of picnic planning is knowing where the restrooms will be. Check the park's website for a map, and grab a table as near or as far from them as you want.
9. Not packing the basket properly
Packing a basket or cooler takes a bit of planning. If you're taking cold foods, chilling the cooler before packing it will keep the dishes cold longer than an un-chilled one. Filling the cooler will also keep the contents colder than having the container half-full. But how do you pack everything efficiently and safely?
It sounds odd, but there is a correct way to pack a picnic basket or cooler. Not only do you need to pack the items you'll need to use first at the end, but you'll also have to pack heavy items at the bottom, along with grouping hot and cold items to avoid cross-contamination. If you can put the items that will be eaten last near the bottom, they'll stay cold longer.
When filling the picnic container, pre-chilled food should go directly from the refrigerator into the cooler so it doesn't have a chance to warm up. Raw meats should go into the bottom of the cooler. That way, they'll be less likely to leak out onto other items and contaminate them before the party. You can separate the meat from other items with a layer of ice or a piece of cardboard on top of the packages. The cardboard also serves as a stable base for the next layer of food. Just throw away the cardboard after you arrive at the park.
10. Forgetting cleanup supplies
At the end of the day, packing up the picnic will need more than a trash bag. Wet wipes or sanitizing spray and paper towels can be used to wipe out the cooler before you return home. But even before then, picnickers will want to have cleaning supplies for any grills that will be used, and to sanitize people's hands before and after handling food. A wire brush is necessary to clean a grill before and after using it, while household cleaning gloves are a great way to keep your hands away from particularly dirty trash can lids or tables. Hand sanitizer or baby wipes can clean everyone's hands when handling food items.
Bringing food in reusable containers not only insulates the food inside them, but it also provides you and your guests with a quick way to clean up. After you're done eating, it's safest to dispose of any uneaten food, because there's a high chance of it spoiling before it makes it home. Getting rid of the leftovers at the park lets you wipe out the containers before putting the tops on and re-stacking them into the basket or cooler. Running the containers through the dishwasher at home will ensure they've been disinfected and are ready for your next outdoor event.