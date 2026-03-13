These 10 Mistakes Will Ruin Your Perfect Picnic

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) advises following the "two-hour rule" to avoid dangerous food-borne bacterial growth. Leaving food out for more than two hours at temperatures between 40 F and 89 F, or for one hour at temperatures between 90 F and 140 F, allows bacteria to multiply rapidly, increasing the risk of you and your guests getting sick. To bypass those issues, there are several ways to ensure cold foods don't get too warm before they can be eaten, including chilling them thoroughly before packing.

Keeping your cold foods below 40 F starts with having an appliance thermometer in your cooler. The thermometer lets you check how cool the food is at a glance. If possible, take separate coolers for dishes and drinks to keep the food cold, while the drink cooler is opened repeatedly. If that isn't practical for you, don't worry. There are plenty of other ways to keep the food cold. One hack is to use a foil tray that's half-filled with ice before placing chilled food in smaller foil trays on top of the ice. Whether you decide to use ice, ice packs, or even reusable ice cubes, be sure to place the cooler itself in the shade when you arrive at the destination. Another tip is to store the cooler in the car on the way to the picnic instead of in the trunk, allowing the air conditioning to circulate the container.