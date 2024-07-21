Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Pasta Dish Is A Comforting Classic

During his TV career, Anthony Bourdain filmed three episodes in Rome. But, he didn't go there for the usual tourist attractions; Bourdain, of course, went for the food. While he enjoyed a wide variety of Italian gustatory delights, it was traditional Roman cuisine that kept him coming back for more. One meal in particular, cacio e pepe, became his favorite pasta dish — he sang its praises as a necessity when traveling.

Cacio e pepe translates to cheese and pepper in Italian, and along with pasta and water, that's usually the extent of its ingredients. While not difficult to make, the deceptively simple recipe does require a bit of technique to perfect. It can be made with Parmigiano Reggiano or parmesan cheese, but truly authentic versions use Pecorino Romano. Spaghetti or other long noodles are cooked to al dente, then mixed with the cheese, black pepper, and just the right amount of starchy pasta water. The hot water melts the cheese, transforming into a rich cremina sauce that coats the noodles.

On his initial trip to Rome, for a 2009 episode of "No Reservations," Bourdain visited an undisclosed restaurant to try the dish for the first time. It was so good that he said it had to be "illegal somewhere." The culinary personality then went on to declare it "the greatest thing in the history of the world," before listing past experiences he would sacrifice in order to eat it and philosophized on "what bleak meaningless existences we'd have without [it]."