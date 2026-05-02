The Best Sweet Breakfast To Order From Sheetz, According To Customers
If you're not from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, you might not be aware that there's a turf war that has raged on for years. In the battle of gas station convenience stars, it's Sheetz, representing the western part of the state, versus Wawa, which actually recently opened a new location deep in its rival's territory. The two chains are more similar than fervent fans of either would likely care to admit, with each offering their customers some mighty tasty bites, especially for breakfast. But where Sheetz might pull ahead of its competition is in the sweet breakfast category. Food Republic collected customer reviews to find the seven menu items you should order (as well as seven you should probably avoid), and Sheetz's French Toast Sticks were universally lauded.
Described by our reviewer as "surprisingly high quality for gas station fare," and "both reliable and consistently tasty," the French Toast Sticks come five to an order and include your choice of dipping sauces (and what an array to choose from: Cinnabon cream cheese frosting, dark chocolate, white chocolate, peanut butter sauce, and maple syrup are sure to help satisfy any sweet tooth). A post on Facebook described them as "theeee best," and urged folks to add the cinnamon and sugar dusting (it adds both flavor and texture). An Instagram post further sang their praises; its caption reads, "[Sheetz French Toast Sticks] are superior," and the creator suggests getting extra cinnamon and sugar for the best experience.
Make a 'mess' with Sheetz's French Toast Sticks
Sheetz's French Toast Sticks spread to every location in summer 2018, and they've been collecting customer accolades ever since (unlike the convenience store's disastrous microwaveable burgers, which get a big thumbs down). However, later that year, a Sheetz in York, Pennsylvania, started selling customers a secret menu, with six different items. One of those menu options was called a "French Toast Stick Mess," and it featured the fan-favorite sweet sticks under a pile of eggs, breakfast meats, and cheese. We could imagine it actually tasting pretty decent, with the combination of sweet and savory, and the variety of textures (there's a reason, after all, that Sheetz is Duff Goldman's favorite fast food spot). In fact, one Redditor posted an image of the dish, and wrote simply, "It was good."
If that Redditor's three words isn't enough to convince you, you can still try a makeshift version of the dish yourself. Order the French Toast Sticks, as well as the Classic Breakfast Platter, making sure to include both sausage and bacon, and the shredded cheese, and add on any of the other ingredients that Sheetz offers that might strike your fancy, like caramelized onions or jalapeños, if you like heat. Then, we'd recommend cutting up the sticks into bite-sized pieces before mixing them into the rest of the platter (which also comes with mini hash browns and a bread option), and topping the whole thing with some maple syrup.