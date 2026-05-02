The Best Sweet Breakfast To Order From Sheetz, According To Customers

If you're not from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, you might not be aware that there's a turf war that has raged on for years. In the battle of gas station convenience stars, it's Sheetz, representing the western part of the state, versus Wawa, which actually recently opened a new location deep in its rival's territory. The two chains are more similar than fervent fans of either would likely care to admit, with each offering their customers some mighty tasty bites, especially for breakfast. But where Sheetz might pull ahead of its competition is in the sweet breakfast category. Food Republic collected customer reviews to find the seven menu items you should order (as well as seven you should probably avoid), and Sheetz's French Toast Sticks were universally lauded.

Described by our reviewer as "surprisingly high quality for gas station fare," and "both reliable and consistently tasty," the French Toast Sticks come five to an order and include your choice of dipping sauces (and what an array to choose from: Cinnabon cream cheese frosting, dark chocolate, white chocolate, peanut butter sauce, and maple syrup are sure to help satisfy any sweet tooth). A post on Facebook described them as "theeee best," and urged folks to add the cinnamon and sugar dusting (it adds both flavor and texture). An Instagram post further sang their praises; its caption reads, "[Sheetz French Toast Sticks] are superior," and the creator suggests getting extra cinnamon and sugar for the best experience.