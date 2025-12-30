7 Sheetz Menu Items You Should Order, And 7 You Should Probably Avoid
Sheetz is one of those convenience-store chains that inspires some of the most heated, passionate debates on the internet about its food (and its rivalry with Wawa). Sheetz is known for satisfying late-night cravings, serving before-shift breakfast, and, of course, catering to both regular people and celebrities on long road trips in need of a quick bite. Sheetz regulars and first-timers alike love weighing in on what is an absolute necessity on the menu, and what you should absolutely skip. This article will guide you through the best items you can find, ready to eat or made to order, and which ones you're definitely going to want to avoid.
Across Reddit, food blogs, and other online message boards, Sheetz customers are vocal about what exceeds their expectations and what has fallen short. If you're lucky, you'll even find an inside scoop from a current or former Sheetz employee for some extra inside knowledge on a given menu item. With a menu that includes everything from salads to fried mac and cheese bites, it's safe to say you can rely on the online community to point you in the right direction.
Order: French toast sticks
Sheetz French toast sticks are one of the few items that customers seem to universally agree on. These crispy dippers are served hot and come with a variety of dipping sauces such as Cinnabon cream cheese frosting, maple syrup, peanut butter, and white or dark chocolate. Sheetz customers love the customizability of this breakfast treat, as well as the sweetness and portability. They're regarded as being of surprisingly high quality for gas station fare, and are both reliable and consistently tasty.
One French toast Stick fan wrote that the sticks are "delectable," remarking that they exceeded expectations and would be a great buy–again item. If you don't want something super heavy in the morning or tend to lean toward sugar in place of caffeine, these are a great alternative to something like a breakfast sandwich or coffee. But these dippers aren't just for breakfast; customers note that they're great any time of day, whether first thing in the morning or for an after-shift pick-me-up.
Order: Mini hasbrowns
The mini hashbrowns at Sheetz are salty, crispy, and snackable, making them one of the highest-praised items on the menu. They come in a pack of four, and not only include dipping sauces such as ketchup, ranch, and salsa, but you can also get them dusted with flavorings of your choice, such as nacho seasoning or ranch. One of the most customizable options, a Reddit user says they're the "best hashbrowns hands down."
Breakfast items are one of the things customers feel Sheetz excels at, and the Mini Hashbrowns are no exception. There are many mistakes to be made when cooking hashbrowns, but Sheetz has the process figured out. Because they're small and great for snacking, they're an easy bite that you can enjoy any time of the day, not just breakfast. Reviewers find that they're crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside without being too greasy. Even on sites where Sheetz food is reviewed rather harshly, the hash browns always make it to the positive side of the list.
Avoid: Shnack wraps
Shnack Wraps do occasionally get positive reviews; when they're good, they're good. However, customers' orders have been far too inconsistent to earn them a purely positive space on the "to order" list. While a snack-sized wrap appeals to a large portion of fast-food shoppers, these wraps often come up short. They are assembled unevenly, resulting in some bites that are well distributed, some that are overloaded with sauce, and some that are just tortilla.
Other reviewers also complain that the wrap varies dramatically depending on which location you frequent. While some users complain of under-seasoned protein or soggy chicken tenders, others complain that the hot filling steams the wrap and makes it soggy. While wraps may be a safer choice at other convenience or fast-food chains, that does not seem to be the case for Sheetz. When every article of the wrap can be an issue, from assembly to flavor, it's most likely a weaker item on the menu.
Order: Breakfast sandwich
Items from the lunch and dinner menus at Sheetz tend to be divisive among customers, with some loving certain items that others hate, but the one section of the menu that always gets the most love is the breakfast section. The fully customizable breakfast sandwich is an item that Sheets customers particularly love. Choose your bread option (croissants are a favorite by a wide margin), then choose from assorted meats, cheese, and even choose how you want your egg cooked. Whether you're craving a music bacon egg and cheese or craving something a little more upscale like steak, consumers like this Reddit user guarantee the breakfast sandwiches are "insanely good."
Not only are these sandwiches tasty, but they're reliable. Getting inconsistent food from a fast-food joint can make or break the restaurant, and Sheetz regulars find that when they order their breakfast sandwiches every morning, they're getting the same thing, more or less, every time. No inconsistencies with frying or cooking, and the sandwich is always hot. This is a big plus in the fast food sphere, where food may be disappointing when prepared in a hurry.
Avoid: Mac n' cheese bites
While there are a couple of die-hard fans, the mac n' cheese bites are one of the most widely criticized items on the Sheetz menu. Customers who were looking for that crispy outside filled with a creamy, cheesy texture have been let down time and time again. Because they're deep-fried while still frozen, oftentimes the filling turns out dry instead of gooey. There have also been complaints of the outside coating getting soggy and the filling having a strange, gummy texture.
Several reviewers state that they have ordered them multiple times in hopes that their bad batch may have been a fluke, only to be disappointed again. Even when cooked correctly and upholding a good texture, some consumers still report a bland flavor, comparing it to boxed mac and cheese with a worse mouthfeel. The breading is also the dominant flavor and texture, making you feel like you're eating an empty shell of breading with little filling. All in all, these appear not to live up to the expectations provided by advertisements by Sheetz.
Order: Wisconsin cheese bites
Looking for a crispy, fried bite of cheesy goodness in your afternoon pick-me-up? Sheetz customers would send you right to the Wisconsin cheese bites, a beloved cult classic among regulars. These aren't just your standard cheese curds. Get them dusted in seasonings like Cajun, nacho cheese, or Old Bay, and select dipping sauces to your heart's content from the fifteen choices. Fans find these bites addicting, so much so that there are entire forums dedicated to finding out where Sheetz sources them from so that people can buy them to have at home.
Many folks on Sheetz review boards mark these as their go-to snack at Sheetz, and several communities back up their popularity. They're best when you can get them fresh, right out of the fryer, and some savvy Sheetz frequent flyers note that you can get them piping hot if you simply ask for them without salt. The workers will make you a fresh batch, guaranteeing they're made just minutes after you order. While some fast food items may be riskier to order, the Wisconsin cheese bites seem to be one area of the menu where you can't go wrong.
Avoid: Burgerz
The Sheetz Made-to-Order Burger is one item that is consistently dragged through the mud online. The burger is unique in that it is extremely customizable; you can have your "toppingz" placed on a variety of bread options such as pretzel rolls, bagels, and even Belgian waffles. However, no amount of customizability can save this dish from the rampages of the online reviews. The Burgerz are deemed bland at best and terrible at worst, with customers citing an extreme lack of flavor and rubbery texture that is not similar to fresh ground beef patties in any way.
Perhaps the most horrifying trait of these burgers is that they aren't grilled, but rather heated in the microwave. This leaves a disconcerting lack of grill marks and leaves the meat an unnatural grey-brown color that customers do not find in any way appetizing. One ex-employee and frequent diner at Sheetz commented that, "Burgers from Sheetz aren't a quality item in the slightest."
Order: Soft pretzel
If you're a fan of the yummy, if not-quite-gourmet pretzels you'll find at a ball game or in the corridors of your local mall, Sheetz may have to be your next pretzel stop. Offered in three varieties (plain, salted, and cinnamon sugar), these soft pretzels are hot, made fresh, and praised as a great snack any time of the day. Of course, you'll have to make your dipping sauce selection from their eight choices. If you're craving something savory, try the nacho cheese or garlic sauce. If you have a sweet tooth to satisfy, try one of the chocolate dipping sauces or the classic Cinnabon cream cheese frosting.
For just $3.99, fans are surprised at the quality and size of the item for such a low price. The oversized pretzels have gained quite a large fanbase as a consistent, tasty item that has just the right amount of customization. Customers also love the dip selection and note that the pretzel pairs well with any of the sauces you can select. Sheetz also carries fan-favorite pretzel buns, demonstrating that they certainly do all of their pretzel products right. The soft pretzels have become an item that Sheetz customers come back for again and again.
Avoid: Make your own latte
With coffee prices soaring around the country, a discount on your morning joe may sound appealing. However, Sheetz customers have nothing nice to say about the lattes and other sweet coffee drinks. Sheetz coffee often appears on threads making the best and worst foods to purchase at the chain, and it's very rarely on the positive side. Instead of a full-bodied, flavorful coffee, these lattes are often deemed as undrinkable, citing an artificial, chemical flavor that is either far too sweet or bitter and burnt-tasting. With a rise in people making their cute and cozy lattes at home, a store-bought coffee needs to be able to step up its game.
The coffee section of the menu is another that has undergone recent changes, with Sheetz now using different machines and methods of making coffee drinks, report some Sheetz employees. This change may be a cause for the decrease in quality and increase in unsatisfied coffee drinkers. On the surface, items like the make-your-own latte have appeal to those who want a cheaper alternative to big coffee chains like Starbucks, offering a variety of milks and flavor shots, but the drink is still missing the mark for many. You're better off sticking to the tried-and-true fountain sodas.
Order: Mozzerella sticks
When you're in the mood for fast food, there are few things better than deep-fried, gooey mozzarella sticks. The mozz sticks are breaded and fried golden brown, and served with a variety of dipping sauces. Even though Upsate New York's favorite Melba sauce isn't an option, they have eighteen other sauces to choose from. However, most customers don't stray from the classic marinara sauce. One commenter on a Sheetz review board noted that Sheetz has, "the best mozzarella sticks from chain restaurants in my area."
While many chain restaurants offer mozzarella sticks that are soggy and bland, these are praised for having a well-seasoned breading that doesn't get soggy when served. The breading holds a crunch, and they're praised so highly as to not even need dipping sauce. Even when compared to other restaurants, Sheetz Mozzarella Sticks still hold up fairly well, making this an item you'll want to try if you aren't a regular consumer already.
Avoid: Saladz
Say you need a break from all the fried food and want something a bit fresher — you may be inclined to check out Sheetz "Saladz." However, it might be best to steer clear, according to reviews. Sheetz Saladz tend to not only suffer in freshness, but also in portion size. Customers complain about the amount of food they get for the steep price, and although there are many customizations you can make when selecting your meal — including adding a Fryz topper where Sheetz workers will dump a generous helping of their plain Fryz onto your salad — this doesn't make up for the price.
Customers have pointed out that the greens that serve as the base for the Saladz are often wilted with no crunch to them. Others have reported slimy greens and toppings, which is not only unappealing but can also be an indication of dangerous food-borne illness. Customers who have found the Saladz to be disappointing recommend ordering their salad in a wrap instead, which contains roughly the same ingredients but tends to be fresher and better assembled. With underwhelming portions and a decrease in value during recent years, Saladz are one of the most commonly avoided items on the Sheetz menu.
Order: Street tacos
Street tacos are a newer addition to the Sheetz menu, having been released in early 2025. While not a primarily Mexican restaurant, the street tacos have become an unexpected favorite among Sheetz customers. The tacos come in several varieties, with chicken, beef, rice and beans, or brisket as options. They're then loaded up with grilled veggies and other toppings of your choice and served in packs of two or three. The tacos are lighter than many of the other menu items, and the advanced customizability means that there's an option for everyone.
Because the street tacos are sold in packs of two or three, they're one of the best bargains on the menu. Sheetz consumers also praise how well-seasoned the meat is, with one Reddit user calling them "maybe the best menu item." These tacos are a bit lighter than some of the deep-fried fare on the menu, so if you're looking for a quick lunch or snack, street tacos are a well-supported choice.
Avoid: Plain Fryz
In the ongoing battle among consumers of the Best Fast Food Fry, Sheetz appears to be losing. Not only are the plain Fryz lacking in flavor that seemingly no dipping sauce can fix, but their texture leaves much to be desired, as well. With so many French fry variations on the market, boring, bland fries aren't going to cut it for customers. At a fast-food joint like Sheetz, fries are a staple menu item people want to buy in large quantities. If you can't serve a fry that pleases the people, you may be in hot water.
One food reviewer complains that the Fryz are "almost similar to cardboard, and under-seasoned." Not only is the flavor underwhelming, but customers are shocked at the small quantity you get for the price. Users complain that the small fry is pathetic, coming in at $2.69 for a truly measly amount of food. The quality of the Fryz has also changed recently, according to reviewers, with many noticing that the fries are greasier and soggier than they used to be. This provides Sheetz customers with some hope, as there is a chance the brand will return to whatever previous method of cooking they were using and return to the Fryz of yore. For now, though, it seems it's better to find your fast-food fries elsewhere.
Avoid: Pizza
One might think that pizza would be pretty difficult to mess up, but reviews of Sheetz pizza Flatz generally sway to the negative side. Your selection of pizza toppings is baked onto a flatbread crust, but customers tend to think this flatbread choice is rubbery and often not well-cooked. It also tends to be dry despite the sauce, and gets soggy in the middle due to uneven baking. One reviewer called their pizza a "bit of a disaster overall."
What customers want in a pizza is simple: crispy, fluffy crust, flavorful sauce, cheese, and toppings that have been cooked well. However, it seems this item misses the mark on all accounts. Flatbread is an interesting switch-up from normal pizza dough, but the crust is chewy, and the toppings slide right off, according to reviews. Overall, this dish is one that should be left alone, as it's been universally reviewed as bland, and the flavor it does have is leaning toward artificial and overly processed.
Methodology
I discovered Sheetz on my many trips to visit family in Pennsylvania. The chain doesn't currently offer any locations where I'm located in upstate New York, so the chain was a treat to find after a long road trip. I was able to attest to some of the positive reviews, like the French toast sticks and soft pretzels, and also, unfortunately, to some of the poorer ones like the Saladz.
It was interesting to read through the many Sheetz reviews because there are many items that are so divisive — it will be one person's favorite, and another will say it's the worst thing they've ever tried. In general, I do agree with the way the reviews fell for this article, at least for the items I've tried. Reading over the positive reviews has me craving another long road trip with lots of stops for a quick bite.