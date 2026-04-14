These Convenience Store Burgers Are A Microwaved Disaster But That's Not The Only Reason To Avoid Them

There are plenty of great things about Sheetz. The family-owned convenience chain is open 24/7 all year-round, with an expansive menu that's got all your road-trip or late-night cravings covered. While some of its made-to-order items are hits — such as the meatball sub, a favorite of celebrity chef Duff Goldman – others may be worth skipping. In our taste tester's review of Sheetz menu items, they revealed that the "burgerz" are a foul-colored mess.

It wasn't just our taste tester who reviewed it poorly; the internet is full of similarly harsh critique. "Sheetz burgers are the worst food item in the entire kitchen," one Redditor noted. "I genuinely question anyone's sanity who orders them." Another thing both the internet and our taste tester noticed was the burger's unappetizing grayish color. This is undoubtedly the consequence of cooking it in the microwave.

Let's compare the microwave to the grill, which is considered to be one of the best methods for cooking burgers. Grilling uses high, direct heat to sear the meat. This allowed the exterior to develop a deeply browned crust through the Maillard reaction while keeping the inside juicy. As the burger cooks, fat renders and contributes to a smoky, charred flavor when it hits the flames. In contrast, microwaving lacks the high, dry heat needed for browning, so the burger fails to develop the same color or flavor while also retaining more grease from the lack of rendered fat. This is such an issue that employees have complained about the sheer amount of grease that's left over after making the burgers.