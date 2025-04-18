Wawa Just Opened A New Location Deep In Sheetz Territory

There have been many great culinary rivalries throughout history, but none so heated as the battle of two gas station/convenience stores (not to be confused with bodegas), both based in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania: The great Wawa versus Sheetz feud. On Wednesday, April 16, Wawa made yet another move toward gas station dominance by opening a new store in Liberty Township, Ohio, just north of Cincinnati — for the uninitiated, this is deep in Sheetz territory. The company celebrated its new location (behind enemy lines) with an Instagram post which was captioned, "61 years. 10 states. and today, we open our first-ever [Ohio] store!"

Wawa's rival, Sheetz, currently operates five locations centered around the nearby Dayton, Ohio area, a mere hour's drive from Cincinnati. It first entered the state (seemingly marking its territory) in 1998 with a location in the Ohio city of Girard, near the Pennsylvania border and just off I-80. It has since opened 116 stores in the Buckeye state. While Sheetz has certainly covered some ground in this region, Wawa is not shying away from expanding, with 16 additional locations in Ohio already scouted, per CBS News.