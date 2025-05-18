No In-N-Out, No Problem: How To Get Animal Style Fries At Another Major Fast Food Chain

When the craving for In-N-Out's Animal Style Fries hits, you must answer. But what if you don't have an In-N-Out nearby? The good news is that you can hack Animal Style fries at nearly any fast food restaurant — including McDonald's.

If you want to recreate Animal Style fries — In-N-Out's cult favorite secret menu item that features crispy French fries topped with American cheese, savory caramelized onions, and the burger chain's signature spread, a deliciously tangy blend of mayo, ketchup, relish, sugar, and vinegar — McDonald's is one of your best bets for several reasons.

While McDonald's Big Mac Sauce doesn't contain ketchup, it has a zingy taste and creamy consistency similar to In-N-Out's burger spread. You're also more likely to find a McDonald's location. Unlike In-N-Out, which is only available in California and select locations in the Southwest, McDonald's is ultra-accessible, with over 13,000 locations in the United States alone.