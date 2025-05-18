No In-N-Out, No Problem: How To Get Animal Style Fries At Another Major Fast Food Chain
When the craving for In-N-Out's Animal Style Fries hits, you must answer. But what if you don't have an In-N-Out nearby? The good news is that you can hack Animal Style fries at nearly any fast food restaurant — including McDonald's.
If you want to recreate Animal Style fries — In-N-Out's cult favorite secret menu item that features crispy French fries topped with American cheese, savory caramelized onions, and the burger chain's signature spread, a deliciously tangy blend of mayo, ketchup, relish, sugar, and vinegar — McDonald's is one of your best bets for several reasons.
While McDonald's Big Mac Sauce doesn't contain ketchup, it has a zingy taste and creamy consistency similar to In-N-Out's burger spread. You're also more likely to find a McDonald's location. Unlike In-N-Out, which is only available in California and select locations in the Southwest, McDonald's is ultra-accessible, with over 13,000 locations in the United States alone.
How to order Animal Style fries at McDonald's
Like other McDonald's secret menu items (think: the Crunchy Double), ordering Animal Style fries requires some finesse. You'll want to ask for a basket of fries, a side of Big Mac sauce, and two slices of American cheese. Where things get tricky is the onions. According to TikTok, if the restaurant isn't too busy and you ask nicely, the staff will make you a side of grilled onions. However, regular raw onions will suffice if that's not an option.
Like turning your Filet-O-Fish into fish and chips, this menu hack requires assembly. To make the Animal Style fries dupe, cut or tear the cheese into strips, place it on the fries, top it with onions, cover everything with Big Mac sauce, and enjoy. While making this Animal Style fries dupe is relatively easy, one drawback people who've tried this hack commented on is that the cheese doesn't melt enough, even if the fries are fresh out of the deep fryer.
Our suggestion for perfectly melted cheese: Take your order to go and bring it home to warm up in the air fryer. Heat your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook everything for three to five minutes, checking on it regularly until the cheese has melted. Air fryers are excellent at reheating fries because the circulation of hot air ensures they stay crispy. However, a conventional oven also works in a pinch.