8 Of The Most Common Costco Shopper Complaints
Costco is membership-based, so it's reasonable to say that most people who shop there are generally happy with the warehouse retail giant. But no store is perfect, and one result of striving to provide a common shopping experience for Costco members around the world is that they inevitably start to find fault in similar places. With more than 600 Costco locations in the United States alone, the diverse customer base repeatedly circles back to the same complaints. Sure, certain things like the economics of shrinkflation or how customers behave with their carts may extend beyond Costco's control, but there are other issues that crop up with regularity.
There seems to be a common thread underlying many of the gripes about overly assertive sales representatives and payment options at checkout is common thread: Costco members hope to get what they pay for in having exclusive access to the warehouse. To most, that means a pleasant, unharried shopping experience without undue delay at checkout or near fender benders — be they inside or outside the store. Fellow Costco shoppers will likely commiserate as they read on about product impermanence, checkout confusion, and frequent produce problems.
Pushy salespeople
Unlike the adoration that many Costco members have for the vendors doling out free samples, salespeople are often given a wide berth. This is especially true in the electronics department where you're bound to be propositioned by a mobile carrier representative. Typically, this is near the warehouse entry and you can see customers splitting off to avoid the department altogether. Others dare furtive glances in the direction to see if they've made it past the opening stretch of the store without having to politely rebuff offers and promotions.
Of course, while some remain unflustered at simply declining a pitch and moving on, other members can't help but feel they are being harassed by vendors selling grills, cookware, appliances, or knife sets. Then there's the final barrage en route to the exit where someone is bound to ask if your home is due for any renovation. This can be particularly bothersome if there's a traffic jam at the receipt check, leaving you awkwardly idling beside the salesperson you just turned down. Opposing the few who speak out in support of the representatives throughout the store, some have argued that the membership price of admission should be sufficient to eliminate these sales techniques. But alas, just like cable and streaming services began without commercials, sooner or later the advertisements come rolling in.
Product impermanence and rearrangement
Many have grown accustomed to Costco's treasure hunt merchandising strategy. But just because members have gotten used to the warehouse routinely rearranging product locations doesn't mean customers are keen on the practice. Browsers may not notice the changes whereas members adhering to a specific shopping list with the goal of getting in and out are downright furious that this keeps happening.
It's understood that the movement is designed to encourage members to browse the warehouse. The idea is that you're more likely to purchase something you hadn't originally intended if you explore all the aisles. While the idea makes sense it doesn't prevent members from becoming frustrated when they discover the item they're after isn't even in the store anymore.
Those in the know are aware that every Costco price tag code has a specific meaning. While most of the pricing conveys whether or not a discount has been applied, an asterisk is key to avoiding a future wild goose chase. Dubbed the "death star" by some customers, the symbol found on price displays means the item has reached the chopping block. When it's sold out, it's sold out for good. So if it's not perishable and you want it to remain in your pantry, you should keep that in mind and stock up to avoid future frustration.
Credit card restrictions
There are lots of way for modern consumers to benefit based on how they shop. From rewards programs to cash back opportunities and point systems, many gamify their purchases similar to the way coupon clippers maximize their savings. Unfortunately for Costco members committed to specific credit cards, the warehouse's checkout line is not a place where they can rack up the miles.
Since April 2016, Costco has held an exclusivity agreement with Visa, meaning competitor payment card services companies like American Express, Discover, and Mastercard are not accepted. Even though this policy has been in place for a decade, customers still find themselves reaching the point of sale, opening their wallet, and grumbling over the fact that their preferred card isn't a valid source of payment. Costco's reason for the exclusivity is reducing costs related to processing fees, but that explanation isn't sufficiently satisfying for some customers.
That said, members still have alternative ways to pay and score points. In addition to accepting most debit cards, checks, Costco shop cards, cash, and mobile payments like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, the warehouse has its own Visa through Citi. This card allows cash back on Costco gas, Costco Travel, the warehouse website, and more at different rates with certain caps in place.
Parking lot peril
When it comes to parking lots, some reputations definitely precede their establishments. Costco happens to be one of them. Whether on foot or behind the wheel, negotiating the high traffic, borderline free-for-all can be a harrowing experience. Woes include random abandoned carts, pedestrians popping out from between parked cars, and a loading zone that makes even busy airports look tame. On top of that there are parking space sharks, snipers, stalkers, and standoffs.
The latter set of course refers to members going to extremes to acquire either a prime parking spot or any spot at busier locations. Some resort to circling with their heads on a swivel in search of anyone pulling out. Others wait until they see a full cart bound for the rows of cars before following that person and idling nearby until they depart. In certain cases, this has led to disputes where an impatient arrival has pestered parked shoppers taking a moment to savor their food court finds before going on with their day.
Lack of shopping cart etiquette
Much like navigating the parking lot, getting around inside a Costco warehouse comes with its own array of complaints from members. In fact, the trouble with cart etiquette is so pervasive that it's also counted among the things that Costco employees can't stand. Whether traversing the main thoroughfare or browsing the aisles, there always seems to be someone's cart positioned to disrupt the flow of traffic. Other issues are caused by members cutting out of an aisle without looking first, clogging up intersections — especially around Costco free sample stations – and taking up a whole aisle with groups of shoppers.
Additionally, complaints carry on outside where a fair share of members deem it someone else's responsibility to stow the cart away in the corral. Issues include carts propped up on curbs or left in places where a slope or gust of wind can lead them to ding parked cars. On top of these problems, some also lament that the carts are one-size-fits-all. Many hope to see smaller options — not just because they aren't always buying a lot, but also because the available carts sometimes feel like driving an oversized vehicle.
Confusion in the checkout area
Like most retailers, Costco warehouses typically limit how many registers are operating outside of peak times. As a result, lines stretching back into the store have become commonplace, but they aren't always reflective of how quickly you'll be loading your goods onto the conveyor belt. Costco floor plans may maximize product availability on the sales floor, but they also contribute to the creation of choke points. Given the limited view of the checkout area, it can often feel like you're gambling with your wait time based on how you approach the registers.
Few things can be as frustrating as getting held up on a line only to clear the last corner of merchandise and see customers finalizing transactions far quicker at the other end of the registers. Some have taken to referring to that longer wait as the "unofficial line" just to gain access to the actual lines, prompting proposals for a single line. Such a scenario would include a monitor directing members to the next available cashier as the standard. While veteran Costco shoppers are split on such solutions, the warehouse has taken strides to improve checkout among the changes coming to Costco in 2026. Along with testing out scan and go features for the app, employees are increasingly utilizing mobile devices to pre-scan purchases as a means to expedite checkout.
Problems with produce
Costco members are big fans of bulk buying, especially shelf-stable products. The same can't be said for the average family when it comes to oversized packs of produce. This isn't just because businesses go through large quantities of foods like lemons, peppers, or onions. The real problem that has prompted many complaints stems from the fact the perishable goods have a tendency to reach spoilage much sooner than customers expect.
Whether stocking up on broccoli, cucumbers, potatoes, or tomatoes, members report often only having a few days to use up their produce hauls or risk tossing it all in the trash. Some theorize this supposedly shortened shelf life has to do with the way Costco stacks up the produce; others tend to think it's the varying travel durations for each type of produce. Whatever the underlying cause, many count produce among the foods you should always buy at Sam's Club instead of Costco while continuing to rely on the latter for purchases with better staying power.
Shrinkflation
It may not be a unique problem for Costco, but it is certainly a noticeable one, and customers are chipping in their two cents. Shrinkflation — when companies cut costs by reducing the overall volume of a product rather than increasing the price — isn't always obvious, but seemingly innocuous questions like "Have fast food burgers really gotten smaller?" can provide a hint. Once you notice it in one place, though, it can seem like it's everywhere. And with ongoing economic uncertainty, a considerable number of Costco members have encouraged their fellow shoppers to call out some of the changes they've picked up on.
Certain side-by-side comparisons show how newer packages of different kinds of laundry detergent still claim to handle the same number of loads. At the same time, they quite clearly indicate reductions in volume by 50 ounces or more. Kirkland Signature products aren't above the practice, as the number of sheets per roll of bath tissue was trimmed by 10% in the wake of COVID-19 era supply problems. The bakery has also been a point of contention for members aggrieved by either smaller portion sizes or varying quantities that result in less product overall.
Methodology
In addition to my personal experience as a Costco shopper and swapping stories with other Costco members, this list relied on tracking down a consensus through online discourse. To do so, I perused social media posts and forums to weed out rare grievances and focus on complaints that seemed to be relatively universal across the warehouse chain's hundreds of locations.