8 Of The Most Common Costco Shopper Complaints

Costco is membership-based, so it's reasonable to say that most people who shop there are generally happy with the warehouse retail giant. But no store is perfect, and one result of striving to provide a common shopping experience for Costco members around the world is that they inevitably start to find fault in similar places. With more than 600 Costco locations in the United States alone, the diverse customer base repeatedly circles back to the same complaints. Sure, certain things like the economics of shrinkflation or how customers behave with their carts may extend beyond Costco's control, but there are other issues that crop up with regularity.

There seems to be a common thread underlying many of the gripes about overly assertive sales representatives and payment options at checkout is common thread: Costco members hope to get what they pay for in having exclusive access to the warehouse. To most, that means a pleasant, unharried shopping experience without undue delay at checkout or near fender benders — be they inside or outside the store. Fellow Costco shoppers will likely commiserate as they read on about product impermanence, checkout confusion, and frequent produce problems.