10 Foods You Should Always But At Sam's Club Instead Of Costco

Where warehouse wars are concerned, members are undoubtedly opinionated about which goods they'd rather buy at Sam's Club than Costco. It's certainly true that no consumer is obligated to choose one over the other options out there. At the same time, when it comes to where you're better off procuring certain snacks, ingredients, or your next rotisserie chicken, there are reasons enough to support making your purchases with the Walmart-owned Sam's Club.

On top of popular perks like the scan and go feature on the mobile app that cuts down on checkout time by foregoing the line at the register, Sam's Club shoppers have ample opportunities to save on bulk buys that, in some cases, even come with better nutrition facts. Then there is the food court rivalry where a Member's Mark offering, whether portioned or as a whole, finds shoppers enjoying extra choices for toppings as just one point winning out over Kirkland Signature — a trend that repeats itself throughout the warehouse with other goods. Let's break it down further.