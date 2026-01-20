9 Things Costco Employees Can't Stand

Perhaps it's a case of main character syndrome, or maybe some shoppers just happen to possess no regard for their fellow Costco members. Whatever the case may be, employees have raised issue with customer expectations, especially when they are clearly already helping someone. Sure, staffing can sometimes be short — an issue in its own right — but that doesn't mean the help one customer wants is necessarily more a priority than that of one already being assisted. Similarly, even if other employees are preoccupied, some on Costco's payroll have remarked how frustrating it can be to face questions from departments unrelated to the one they work in. As much as an employee would love to help you pick out your tires, the smock, gloves, and hair net — not to mention presence around all the chilled cases of meat — should be a clue that they likely have a different expertise.

As it happens, the one universal in all department's at Costco is the expectations around customer service. While some employees recall having no formal training on addressing the needs of customers, the skills tend to get passed down. That doesn't stop troubles from cropping up with customers digging through piles of clothes looking for a specific style or size rather than asking for help, as well as disputes that crop up about availability. Costco employees have faced arguments with members about out of stock merchandise simply because the customer had seen it the last time they visited the store.