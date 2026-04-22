These Are The 9 Best Companion Plants For Your Tomatoes

Marigolds are more than just a pretty addition to your garden. As it turns out, they are also a proven duo when it comes to companion planting with tomatoes. The benefits are two-fold as well, so adding them to your set-up is a no-brainer. Actually, you can go ahead and make that three-fold if you consider the aesthetic element they bring to your space.

Marigolds are known for not only repelling pests that are known to wreak havoc on tomato plants, but they also attract the insects you want around. For example, they grab attention from bees, which help pollinate tomato plants, leading to a better harvest. They also draw in ladybugs, which eat aphids. In fact, using quick-flowering plants like marigolds to attract early pollinators is one of several spring gardening tasks Martha Stewart says you shouldn't skip — and we all know she's a boss when it comes to all things gardening and cooking, so yeah.

As for their repellent powers, marigolds emit a strong scent that keeps bugs like aphids, thrips, tomato hornworms, and whiteflies away. They also emit chemicals underground that ward off root-knot nematodes, which can hinder the tomato plant's growth by feeding off its roots. Since nobody wants that, your best bet is to plant marigolds about 12 to 18 inches away from your tomatoes and let nature work its magic.