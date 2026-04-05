Martha Stewart's Spring Gardening Tasks You Shouldn't Skip

Though it may be tempting to jump headfirst into spring planting, take it from Martha Stewart and cultivate your environment first. Preparing the land, whether you have a single raised bed or acres of in-ground fields, can save you a ton of headaches down the line while also guaranteeing the largest, most delicious harvest possible.

Once a plant is in the ground, fertilizing, watering, and pruning will only get you so far. Some plants, like peppers, are quite hardy, capable of growing in most conditions, provided they get enough sunlight and water. However, even the toughest pepper plant could stand a bit of tender love and care, and the most important nurturing you can provide starts before you even stick it in the ground. Other plants, like tomatoes, are delicate, voracious feeders, so even if you can get them to grow into sprawling green stalks, failing to provide the proper soil, pollinator, and hydration conditions may inhibit their fruit production.

Stewart focuses her spring gardening chores around two main goals: nurturing what she already has and laying the groundwork for what she wants. Existing plants, like perennials and flowering trees, are key assets that draw in pollinators and fill your space with gorgeous color. New plants, like garden vegetables and annual flowers, are great not only for stocking your pantry, but also for filling unfulfilled niches. Balancing your chore list around both creates less work in the future and a beautiful space to work in through the warmer months.