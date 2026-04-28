These 12 Dips Take Churros To The Next Level

There's just something so special about a fresh batch of crispy, sugary churros. Though the fried treats have murky origins, one thing everyone can agree on is that they're best served with a dipping sauce on the side. Popular options include some sort of chocolate — think dark, milk, or Mexican hot chocolate — an easy dulce de leche, or a vanilla frosting-adjacent glaze. But we here at Food Republic like to think outside the ordinary.

One of the best parts about churros is their versatility. Typically made of flour, water, sugar, and salt, the doughy base and cinnamon sugar coating combine into something sweet but largely neutral; essentially, they can pair with all manner of accompaniments, whether you're craving a more fruit-forward flavor or want to stick to basics, but with a twist. From global-inspired classics like ube halaya to nostalgic childhood favorites — fluffernutter spread, anyone? — we've rounded up several delicious sauces and dips that will help take both your homemade and store-bought churros to the next level.