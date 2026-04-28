These 12 Dips Take Churros To The Next Level
There's just something so special about a fresh batch of crispy, sugary churros. Though the fried treats have murky origins, one thing everyone can agree on is that they're best served with a dipping sauce on the side. Popular options include some sort of chocolate — think dark, milk, or Mexican hot chocolate — an easy dulce de leche, or a vanilla frosting-adjacent glaze. But we here at Food Republic like to think outside the ordinary.
One of the best parts about churros is their versatility. Typically made of flour, water, sugar, and salt, the doughy base and cinnamon sugar coating combine into something sweet but largely neutral; essentially, they can pair with all manner of accompaniments, whether you're craving a more fruit-forward flavor or want to stick to basics, but with a twist. From global-inspired classics like ube halaya to nostalgic childhood favorites — fluffernutter spread, anyone? — we've rounded up several delicious sauces and dips that will help take both your homemade and store-bought churros to the next level.
Tropical guava jam is a refreshing companion for churros
Guava jam, often made by simmering the fruit with sugar and a splash of citrus, like lemon or lime, is the perfect vibrant dipper for churros. Its bright acidity will complement the richness of the fried dough and bring a taste of the tropics to your kitchen.
Smooth pistachio cream elevates the classic crispy churro
For those who have already mastered making the viral Dubai chocolate bar and are looking for their next culinary project, this one's for you. Instead of crunching into the traditional knafeh filling, isolated pistachio cream is smooth and delightfully velvety; the textural excitement comes from how the crispy outer shell of the churro contrasts with the lush, nutty spread.
Try lemon curd or cream for a citrusy churro
Sweet, tart, and zesty, lemon curd tastes just as at home dolloped on a crispy churro as it does spread on a scone or stuffed inside a homemade Pop-Tart. If you prefer something a bit more pudding-like, you can also opt for lemon cream.
Ube halaya brings tasty Filipino flair
Ube halaya — a purple yam jam made by boiling and mashing the tubers with condensed milk and butter — is a beloved staple in Filipino cuisine. Thick, creamy, and vibrant, it can be slathered on various treats such as pandesal, cakes, or even — you guessed it — warm churros.
Passionfruit coulis doesn't just belong on cheesecakes
You often see passionfruit coulis spooned on top of cheesecakes, panna cotta, or even yogurt, but the eye-catching fruit sauce's tangy nature complements the warmth and sweetness of your cinnamon sugar churro topping. To go the extra mile, you can even adapt your recipe to be a bit more tropical — try adding a dash of lime zest to your sugar mix, or incorporating a splash of coconut extract into the dough.
Cajeta is a tangier alternative to dulce de leche
There's dulce de leche, and then there's its tangier cousin, cajeta, which is made with goat's milk. Sweet, gooey, and thick, the sweet spread can be made several ways, but two popular versions include cajeta envinada (which includes a splash of alcohol, such as rum) and cajeta quemada, which is cooked longer for a deeper, toasted flavor.
Black sesame paste adds earthy depth to sweet churros
Black sesame paste is a nutty, slightly bitter spread typically found at the heart of many desserts in East Asian cuisines, such as tang yuan and black sesame soup. When blended with a sweetener such as honey or maple syrup, its earthiness and velvety texture pair beautifully with the churro's sugary coating, making it perfect for those who appreciate a bit of savory depth in dessert.
Upgrade white chocolate dip with matcha powder
Melted white chocolate can be used as a dipping sauce for churros on its own, but if you find it a bit too saccharine or one-note, try incorporating some grassy matcha powder for a sophisticated, earthy twist. The best part? If you have any leftover (though we doubt it), you can use the remaining mixture to make our favorite superfood: matcha white chocolate bark. Yum.
Transform dense peanut butter into an airy churro dip
Peanut butter on its own is pretty dense, but when combined with something fluffy — think Cool Whip, whipped cream, or even marshmallow spread, if you want to channel some classic fluffernutter vibes — it transforms into an airy, cloud-like dip that pairs perfectly with churros. You can even mix in some Greek yogurt and a sweetener if you want to up the protein.
This southern staple makes a delicious churro companion
While we'd never say no to a silky smooth banana pudding on its own, its magic lies in its versatility. Though it's common to see it layered with vanilla wafers, sliced bananas, and whipped cream and served in a trifle form, it works as a fantastically creamy dip for churros. Bonus points if you fold in some chopped nuts for extra crunch.
Enjoy the richness of cheesecake with a strawberry twist
We'll warn you now: You're not just going to want to dunk churros into your fruity and creamy strawberry cheesecake dip (though those should obviously be first on the list of accompaniments). Graham crackers, pretzels, and apple slices will likely all find their way into the bowl, so our suggestion? Make a big batch.
Tiramisu dip adds a caffeinated kick to your dessert
You'll never catch us turning down a caffeinated treat, and the best part about a tiramisu dip is that it's far less labor-intensive than assembling the real deal. You essentially just need to whisk together your standard ingredients — think blends of mascarpone, heavy whipping cream, cream cheese, sugar, and instant espresso powder (though you could always add a splash of alcohol if desired) — chill, and then dunk away.