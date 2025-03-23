The Absolute Best Type Of Alcohol To Use In Tiramisu

Tiramisu is a scrumptious dessert. We're talking lush layers of soft ladyfingers, rich espresso flavor, and decadent, sweet, tangy mascarpone. One of the most distinguishing parts of tiramisu is the alcohol-soaked ladyfinger layer. To find out which alcohol is best to use when making this dessert, Food Republic contacted Odette D'Aniello, a baking expert and CEO of Dragonfly Cakes. D'Aniello explained that "traditionally, Marsala wine is used because it has warm, caramel notes that blend beautifully with espresso and mascarpone." Marsala is a type of wine that has tons of complex flavors. It provides caramelized, sweet vanilla notes that, as D'Aniello highlighted, pair well with the strong coffee taste of the dessert. This ensures that Marsala wine is the best alcohol to use in tiramisu. As an added bonus, Marsala wine lasts for several months after it has been opened, meaning there is no rush to use it all up.

As for alcohol you should avoid when making tiramisu, D'Aniello said, "Some alcohols are too harsh or don't blend well with the flavors in tiramisu. Vodka and gin, for example, are too sharp and don't add anything to the dessert." This should not come as too much of a surprise given that vodka has a somewhat crisp, clear flavor, and gin is known for having a botanical taste. None of the flavors present in these liquors complement tiramisu.