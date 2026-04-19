This McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Addition Gives Your Sandwich A Tasty Crunch
To date, the Filet-O-Fish remains the only seafood-based option on McDonald's American menu. Introduced in 1965, everything except the fish (and the price) has remained pretty much unchanged. This decades-long combination of ingredients has turned the Filet-O-Fish into a fan-favorite, but with just a few small tweaks, you can make it even better. For instance, to give your sandwich an extra crunchy bite, all you've gotta do is ask the McDonald's staff to add onions.
We find that one thing the Filet-O-Fish is missing is a truly satisfying crunch. Sure, the fish filet is fried in a crispy breading, but the fish itself is so delicate that the textural contrast becomes lost in the sea of soft ingredients like the pillowy steamed bun, the melty half slice of American cheese, and, of course, the creamy tartare sauce. This makes onions the perfect way to add real bite.
While McDonald's uses both rehydrated and fresh onions, it's worth skipping the former. They're tiny and soft, so their bite will barely register in comparison to that of fresh. However, if you really want extra crunch, don't bother asking for onions at the counter. Take the Filet-O-Fish home and slice your own onions. This will also give you control over the shape and size, and guarantees maximum freshness. If you really want to go out, you could also have a go at making fried pickled onion rings. This totally fits into the category of a fast food sandwich, all while levelling up the texture.
More ways to boost the crunch of your Filet-O-Fish
If you want to stick close to that familiar McDonald's taste, white onions are your best bet, with yellow onions also being a solid backup. But raw onion isn't for everyone. If you want that crunch without the sharp bite, skip the tartare sauce when you order your Filet-O-Fish and make it yourself when you get home. This might sound odd, but hear us out — mix freshly diced onions into your tartare sauce, which will soften their edge while keeping the texture. The result is a more balanced crunch, which can be evenly spread all over the bun.
If you really don't want to add onions to your Filet-O-Fish, a less intensely potent option is lettuce. The McDonald's staff will always reliably have lettuce on hand, allowing you to eat your crispy Filet-O-Fish on the spot. Lettuce already features in international variations of Filet-O-Fish, like the Ebi-Filet-O, a panko breaded shrimp patty topped with lettuce and sauce.
Another crunchy ingredient you can request to be added to your Filet-O-Fish is McDonald's iconic pickle slices. These will also perfectly complement the briny, tangy tartare sauce. While McDonald's pickles aren't known for being the crunchiest, you can easily make your own at home by placing cucumber slices in a brine of vinegar, water, and sugar, and adding in some seasonings for flavor. Aside from being the perfect crunchy topping for your Filet-O-Fish, having a jar on hand means you've got an easy, tangy topping ready for just about anything.