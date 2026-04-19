This McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Addition Gives Your Sandwich A Tasty Crunch

To date, the Filet-O-Fish remains the only seafood-based option on McDonald's American menu. Introduced in 1965, everything except the fish (and the price) has remained pretty much unchanged. This decades-long combination of ingredients has turned the Filet-O-Fish into a fan-favorite, but with just a few small tweaks, you can make it even better. For instance, to give your sandwich an extra crunchy bite, all you've gotta do is ask the McDonald's staff to add onions.

We find that one thing the Filet-O-Fish is missing is a truly satisfying crunch. Sure, the fish filet is fried in a crispy breading, but the fish itself is so delicate that the textural contrast becomes lost in the sea of soft ingredients like the pillowy steamed bun, the melty half slice of American cheese, and, of course, the creamy tartare sauce. This makes onions the perfect way to add real bite.

While McDonald's uses both rehydrated and fresh onions, it's worth skipping the former. They're tiny and soft, so their bite will barely register in comparison to that of fresh. However, if you really want extra crunch, don't bother asking for onions at the counter. Take the Filet-O-Fish home and slice your own onions. This will also give you control over the shape and size, and guarantees maximum freshness. If you really want to go out, you could also have a go at making fried pickled onion rings. This totally fits into the category of a fast food sandwich, all while levelling up the texture.